"Genes like someone I know": Anthony Edwards' scorching game sends NBA Twitter into Michael Jordan comparison frenzy

Anthony Edwards sent NBA fans on social media into a frenzy after his performance on Sunday night against the LA Clippers. They began comparing Edwards again to Michael Jordan after he helped the Minnesota Timberwolves get a 109-105 win.

Edwards finished with a game-high 33 points and added nine rebounds, six assists and two steals. He shot 62.5% from the field to guide the Timberwolves to a win that preserved their hold at the number one spot in the Western Conference over the OKC Thunder.

Rudy Gobert also had a big game for Minnesota, contributing 15 points, 18 rebounds and four blocks. Karl-Anthony Towns added 17 points, six rebounds and five assists, while Jaden McDaniels had 14 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals.

NBA fans were impressed with Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves' performance against the LA Clippers despite the late scare. One fan page even brought up the internet's fascination to compare Edwards to Michael Jordan while also dealing some trash talk at Kawhi Leonard.

"Kawhi may have MJ's mid-range game...but he doesn't have MJ's genes like someone I know," the page wrote.

One fan praised Edwards' efficiency:

"It was the quietest 33 points too because of how efficient he was."

This fan made a bold prediction:

"H's gonna be the best player in the league in 3-4 years."

Here are other memes and reactions to the 33-point effort of the "Ant-Man":

Anthony Edwards listed questionable before game vs. Clippers

Anthony Edwards was listed as questionable before the game against the LA Clippers. Edwards suffered from a left knee contusion, which did not hinder him in the Minnesota Timberwolves' blowout win over the Portland Trail Blazers last Friday.

Despite the knee injury, Edwards was cleared right before tip-off and started against the Clippers. He has only missed three games this season, but it was not because of his knee. He suffered a hip contusion in late November before recovering in less than two games.

Edwards has been the main catalyst for the Timberwolves successful season so far. He's averaging 26.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He's not a favorite to win the MVP this season, but he'll likely earn some votes at the end of the campaign.

Minnesota remained atop the Western Conference with their win over the Clippers. They are now 0.5 games ahead of the OKC Thunder who have been on a roll as of late with a four-game winning streak and eight wins out of their last 10 games.

