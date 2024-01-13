"Been through so much the last few years": James Harden takes subtle dig at Nets and Sixers

James Harden and the LA Clippers are inching closer to the top of the Western Conference following their win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Harden had a good game against the Grizzlies, but his postgame comments garnered attention, as he appeared to taake a subtle shot at two of his former teams.

Harden finished with 11 points and nine assists in the LA Clippers' 128-119 win. Kawhi Leonard, who recently inked an extension, had 22 points, seven rebounds and four assists. The star of the night was Paul George, leading the way with 37 points and three rebounds.

In his postgame interview, Harden tol The Athletic's Law Murray about his comfort with his new team, especially after Leonard received a new deal:

"I just focus on what I can control and go out there and play basketball," Harden said.

"I've been through so much the last few years to where it's a sign of relief to just go out there and hoop. And have fun doing it. Everything will take care of itself."

James Harden has had a rough few years in terms of team success following his trade from the Houston Rockets. The Brooklyn Nets acquired Harden in hopes of winning a championship with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. It didn't work out due to many factors, and he was later traded to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The former MVP thrived in Philly as the partner of Joel Embiid, but it didn't result in playoff success. He failed to get a new contract from the Sixers, which led to his trade demand at the start of the season. Many were critical of Harden, as they thought that he was past his prime.

It initially looked like the LA Clippers made a mistake in trading for Harden, as they registered a string of losses. However, the team has turned it around and has been one of the best in the Western Conference. It's also a bonus that Harden is playing in his hometown of Los Angeles.

James Harden ready to move on from 'villain' role

James Harden of the LA Clippers does not see himself as a villain anymore.

James Harden was portrayed as a villain by many after he had demanded a trade out of the Philadelphia 76ers. Harden kind of embraced the role once he got traded to the LA Clippers, and they were off to a really bad start.

However, now that the Clippers are looking like legitimate championship contenders, Harden is ready to move away from the "villain" role:

"Oh honestly, all of that, all that's over with," Harden told Fox Sports last week. "I don't want to talk about it. Villain role or none of that. All of that is over with, I'm past it."

