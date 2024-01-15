"Let me know": Russell Westbrook's courtside video before mocking Rudy Gobert air-balling on Clippers bench emerges

A courtside video of Russell Westbrook making fun of Rudy Gobert on the LA Clippers bench emerged online. Westbrook was mocking Gobert for air-balling his free throw during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. But in the end, the Clippers fell short and lost to Minnesota at the Target Center.

In the video below, Westbrook was talking to a fan sitting courtside and had his back turned as Gobert was shooting his free throw. He told the fan to tell him how the shot turned out, which was an air-ball. The former MVP and the fan laughed as the Clippers got possession of the ball.

"Let me know how he's doing," Westbrook said.

It was all laughs at the end of the video, but it was the Minnesota Timberwolves who got the last laugh. The Timberwolves snapped the LA Clippers three-game winning streak with a 109-105 victory.

Rudy Gobert finished with 15 points and 18 rebounds, but it was Anthony Edwards who led the way. Edwards had a game-high 33 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Karl-Anthony Towns added 17 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook had a near triple-double of 12 points, eight rebounds and 13 assists off the bench for the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard had a team-high 26 points with nine rebounds and four assists, while Normal Powell added 24 points off the bench.

NBA fans call out Russell Westbrook for mocking Rudy Gobert's free throw inefficiency

Fans called out Russell Westbrook for mocking Rudy Gobert's air-ball.

After Russell Westbrook's video mocking Rudy Gobert went viral, NBA fans returned the favor to the former MVP. They pointed out how he air-balled a lot of shots, especially when he was with the LA Lakers.

One fan wrote:

"Westbrook be mad af when somebody make fun of him though."

Another fan commented:

"Russ has air-balled more free throws than any other guard I’ve ever seen."

This fan pointed out Russ and Rudy's free throw percentages:

"This is hilarious because he’s doing all this when his own free throw percentage is 64% compared to Rudy's 63%."

It might be a good banter between Russell Westbrook and the fan at courtside, but some fans do have a point. Westbrook had a lot of air-ball moments during his time with the LA Lakers and fans even made a video montage of it. Nevertheless, Westbrook will always have his dunk on Rudy Gobert as his best play with the Lakers.

