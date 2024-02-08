Philadelphia 76ers Trade Rumors: Former 6th Man of the Year on Daryl Morey's radar 

The latest Philadelphia 76ers trade rumors suggest that president of basketball operations Daryl Morey is interested in adding a former Sixth Man of the Year. The Sixers are expected to be active at the trade deadline as they try to survive the rest of the regular season without Joel Embiid.

According to Kyle Neubeck of PHLY Sports, the Sixers called the Portland Trail Blazers regarding the availability of Malcolm Brogdon. The Blazers are expected sellers at the trade deadline and one of their assets is the reigning Sixth Man of the Year.

The Sixers are reportedly looking for a combo guard who can run the offense and can play off the ball. Brogdon fits the description perfectly since he can be a playmaker and a scorer. He can also move off the ball when needed, but plays best if his hands are on the ball.

Malcolm Brogdon is averaging 15.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists in 39 games for the Portland Trail Blazers this season. Brogdon is shooting 44.0% from the field, 41.2% from beyond the arc and 81.9% from the free-throw line. He's also started and came off the bench for the Blazers.

Portland acquired Brogdon along with Robert Williams III from the Boston Celtics in the offseason in exchange for Jrue Holiday. The Blazers got Holiday from the Damian Lillard deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Brogdon won the Sixth Man of the Year last season in his lone campaign in Boston. The latest Philadelphia 76ers trade rumors regarding Brogdon are expected to heat up hours ahead of the NBA trade deadline on Thursday afternoon.

Philadelphia 76ers Trade Rumors: Andre Drummond and Buddy Hield among deadline targets

Malcolm Brogdon is not the only player in the Philadelphia 76ers trade rumors mill. Kyle Neubeck of PHLY Sports added that the Sixers could potentially look into players such as Andre Drummond, Buddy Hield and Kelly Olynyk.

Drummond and Olynyk are logical options considering Joel Embiid's knee surgery. Embiid is expected to miss a significant amount of time and the Sixers need a reliable big man. Drummond has been fantastic for the Chicago Bulls whenever he starts, while Olynyk can stretch the floor and is more known for his hustle plays.

Hield, on the other hand, presents another scoring option for the Sixers. He also helps spread the floor to open up more spaces for Tyrese Maxey when he attacks the basket. The likely players getting traded in Philly are rumored to be Marcus Morris Sr. and Robert Covington.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!