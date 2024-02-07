The LA Lakers are set to honor Kobe Bryant with the ultimate tribute - a statue outside the Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers will unveil the bronze statue on a special date, Feb. 8, 2024 or 2/8/24. It aligned with Bryant's iconic jersey numbers 8 and 24, while No. 2 was worn by his daughter Gianna.

Bryant will be the 12th person to get honored with a statue at the Star Plaza outside Crypto.com Arena. He's the seventh Lakers legend to receive the honor after Magic Johson, Chick Hearn, Jerry West, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O'Neal and Elgin Baylor.

Other Los Angeles athletes with a statue outside the arena are Wayne Gretzky, Oscar De La Hoya, Luc Robitaille, Bob Miller and Dustin Brown. De La Hoya made his name as a legendary boxer, while the four others played for the LA Kings in the NHL.

Where to watch Kobe Bryant statue unveiling? TV details, online streams and more

According to the LA Lakers, Kobe Bryant's statue unveiling ceremony is set to start at 3:00 p.m. PST and 6:00 p.m. EST. It will be televised on Spectrum SportsNet and will be streamed online on Spectrum SportsNet+. Fans who are unable to watch the event can view it on Lakers.com right after the ceremony.

The event will have limited guests and game tickets for the matchup against the Denver Nuggets later in the day can't be used as access. However, fans can start to visit Bryant's statue starting on Feb. 9 when the Chick Hearn Court opens to pedestrians at 10:00 a.m. PST and 1:00 p.m. EST.

Who made Kobe Bryant's statue?

Before his unfortunate death in a helicopter crash along with Gianna and seven others on Jan. 26, 2020, Kobe Bryant was part of the initial planning of his statue. The LA Lakers have commissioned Julie Rotblatt Amrany to sculpt the bronze statue to honor the "Black Mamba."

"Kobe Bryant was one of the most extraordinary athletes of all time, and one of the most iconic individuals in the history of Los Angeles," Lakers governor Jeanie Buss said in a statement last year. "There is no better place for Kobe to be honored with a statue than here, at the center of our city, where everyone can celebrate him and be inspired by his incredible achievements."

The Lakers will wear special edition Black Mamba jerseys on Thursday when they welcome the Denver Nuggets. They are coming off a six-game road trip wherein they had a record of 4-2 with wins over the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets.

