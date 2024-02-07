"Keep going my love": Draymond Green's heartfelt shoutout to wife Hazel Renee for her cinematic milestone

Draymond Green was one proud husband following his wife Hazel Renee's latest film premiered. Green gave a shoutout to Renee on Instagram for the world to see. The couple began dating in 2018 and had their first daughter two years later before getting married in 2022.

In a post on his Instagram stories, the Golden State Warriors superstar shared Renee's reel showing her role in the film "A Mother's Intuition." She played the character named Simone, who was one of the friends of the lead played by Denise Boutte.

Green had nothing but love for his wife and was proud of her accomplishment. He also gushed about the hard work Renee put herself through to land the role.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I've seen the countless amount of hours studying, auditioning, self-taping classes and No's. The Yes's start to roll in. Keep going my love," Green wrote.

Draymond Green's story on Instagram.

Hazel Renee was already an actress when she started dating Draymond Green, who was already a three-time NBA champion by 2018. The couple knew each other way back before they started a relationship.

They first met in theater class when they were still students at Michigan State University. Green graduated in 2012 with a degree in communications, but pursued a career in the NBA. He was a second-round pick that same year, but turned into one of the best defenders of his generation and a four-time champion with the Golden State Warriors.

On the other hand, Renee began her acting career in 2013 and has been in TV shows such as "Empire," "The Marriage Tour," "The Chi" and "Power Book IV: Force." She also had roles in films like "Fear" and "Power & Money."

Also Read: What happened to NBA referee Tony Brothers? Closer look as official exits game between Bulls-Timberwolves

How many kids do Draymond Green and Hazel Renee have?

How many kids do Draymond Green and Hazel Renee have?

Draymond Green and Hazel Renee have two children together. They welcomed daughter Kyla back in 2020 before welcoming their second girl earlier this year. The name of their second daughter is still not known to the public.

Green also has a son from a previous relationship named Draymond Jr. He's also a stepfather to Renee's daughter Olivia Jay. The couple is getting stronger and looks very focused on their respective careers.

Renee continues to pursue her passion for acting, while Green has had a bad campaign for the Golden State Warriors. He was suspended twice by the NBA this season and his future with the Warriors has been questioned. Nevertheless, he's still a four-time NBA champion and a former Defensive Player of the Year.

Also Read: "Weak a**holes are always trying to tell one side" - Matt Barnes goes off at reporter for writing on controversial HS incident

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!