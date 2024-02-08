"Just retire bro": Home crowd's boos add salt to Jordan Poole's woes amidst NBA Twitter roast

Jordan Poole is having a difficult first season with the Washington Wizards. Poole was booed by the home fans inside the Capitol One Arena on Wednesday night. Fans were not happy after he went scoreless in 25 minutes in the loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

With less than four minutes to go in the game, the Wizards were just down by four against the Cavaliers. Poole has the ball outside the arc being guarded by Sam Merrill. He tried to shake off his defender before stepping back for a tough 3-point shot that was all iron.

The one-time NBA champion was scoreless at that point and his bad shot made the home crowd turn on him. A chorus boos was heard inside the arena as the Cavaliers put the game away to get the 114-106 victory. The Wizards dropped to 9-41 for the season.

Jordan Poole finished the game with zero points, two rebounds, five assists and one steal in 25 minutes of action. Poole went 0-for-5 from the floor, including 0-for-4 from beyond the arc. It was his first scoreless game for the Washington Wizards and fans online mocked him for it.

One fan went as far as saying that Poole needs to retire:

"Jordan Poole just retire bro."

This fan is confused because he felt sad about Poole but remembered that he's also getting paid a lot of money:

"This one just hurts to watch. Can't imagine what he's feeling in his mind. But, he's also making $30 mil a year tho so whatever."

Another fan had a different feeling:

"I kinda feel sorry for him everybody hating a lil too much."

Here are other memes and reactions to Wizards fans booing a scoreless performance from Jordan Poole:

Jordan Poole's first season in Washington has been disastrous

Jordan Poole's first season in Washington is nothing but disappointing.

Many fans were shocked that the Golden State Warriors traded Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Chris Paul. Poole was one of the best young players in the NBA, while Paul was an aging star. The trade also happened a season after Draymond Green punched Poole in practice.

The 24-year-old guard was pretty excited to finally have his own team without Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Green. However, things didn't turn out pretty well for Poole's first season in Washington. He's averaging 15.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 steals, which are not terrible stats.

But the Wizards are paying him close to $30 million this season and is just in his first year of a four-year, $128 million contract. He's also shooting just 40.4% from the field and 29.7% from the 3-point area. It doesn't help that Washington has a losing record and is among the worst teams in the NBA.

