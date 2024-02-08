Klay Thompson is still confident about the Golden State Warriors' chances of winning a championship this season. Thompson had a good game on Wednesday night against the Philadelphia 76ers and felt confident enough about the Warriors' title aspirations. He was recently benched in the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets.

In his postgame interview on Wednesday, Thompson was asked about his belief in the Warriors after their 127-104 win over the 76ers. He pointed out Steph Curry and Draymond Green, as well as their experience, as the reason why his confidence remains high:

"I see Steph Curry, I see Draymond," Thompson said. "I go home and check our playoff record as a trio and you have what we had – champions. I believe, I will always believe. It's a long season, so I will always believe we can make a run especially if we're all suited up."

Klay Thompson's future with the Golden State Warriors has been questioned this season due to his struggles. Thompson has an expiring contract, so he's a potential trade piece ahead of the deadline.

While some fans are calling for the Warriors to part ways with the four-time NBA champion, he showed up in the team's latest outing. He had 18 points to help Golden State win their fourth game in five.

The Warriors (23-25) remain 11th in the Western Conference. However, there's still plenty of time left in the regular season and they are just a game behind 10th place, the final play-in tournament spot. Notably, they are just 5.5 games behind the sixth spot, which is the last sure playoff seed.

Klay Thompson benched in previous game vs Brooklyn

Klay Thompson was benched in the Warriors' win over Brooklyn on Monday.

Klay Thompson started the game for the Golden State Warriors on Monday night against the Brooklyn Nets. However, Thompson was benched for the final seven minutes of the game in favor of Moses Moody. It was the second time in three games that the four-time NBA champion was left out of the closing lineup.

Thompson's struggles are well-documented this season, but the benching was still a hard thing to accept for Thompson. He told reporters his feelings about it and how it was tough for him to accept it. He did acknowledge that he was happy for the young guys and that they won the game in the end:

"I've accepted it," Thompson said. "I could be mad, but I'm happy for these young guys, honestly. Yeah. We won. And it's hard to get wins in this league."

