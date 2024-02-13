Amid rumors linking Paul George to Pacers, 9x NBA All-Star fires shots at former franchise: "That did stick with me"

Paul George of the LA Clippers recently took shots at his former team, the Indiana Pacers. George made the comments amid rumors linking him to the Pacers this offseason. The Clippers star has a player option for next season, which means he can be a free agent.

On a recent episode of "Podcast P with Paul George," the nine-time All-Star discussed the time he got traded by Indiana to the OKC Thunder. He claimed that the Pacers told the media how George would have a hard time becoming an All-Star in a loaded Western Conference.

"Funny story is when I got from Indiana to Oklahoma, that's going from Eastern Conference to West Conference, I was told I would never make the All-Star game again going out West," George said. "It was reportedly coming from the original team I was traded from. 'Send him to the West, he won't be an All-Star in the West.' And so that did stick with me."

Paul George proved the doubters wrong following his trade to the OKC Thunder before the 2017-18 season. George was an All-Star during his two years in Oklahoma City, while he's been selected three times in five seasons with the LA Clippers.

That means PG13 has been an All-Star five times in the West and just four times during his time with the Indiana Pacers. He even had his MVP-worthy campaign out West in the 2018-19 season when he came in third behind Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden.

Paul George back to Indiana?

Paul George is linked to a potential return to the Indiana Pacers

Paul George spent the seven seasons of his career with the Indiana Pacers. George carried the franchise to two Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat. He was a bonafide superstar before he got traded to the OKC Thunder.

With George being named an All-Star this season, it means he'll be returning to Indiana for the 2024 All-Star Weekend. And right before the festivities in Indianapolis, a rumor has linked PG to a potential reunion with the Pacers this offseason.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports, there have been "growing whispers" inside George's camp about teaming up with Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam. George can be a free agent this summer, which means he can sign with any team he wants.

However, the nine-time All-Star seemingly shut down the rumors by confirming that he's discussing a potential extension with the LA Clippers.

"That's the goal," George said when asked about signing an extension.

