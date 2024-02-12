NBA insider unveils Paul George's unexpected free agency destination amid rising speculation

Paul George and the LA Clippers have been thriving, sitting tied for the NBA’s third-best record (35-16) after 51 games. However, ahead of his potential free agency this summer, the nine-time All-Star is reportedly considering heading back to the place he started his illustrious career.

George, 33, has a $48.8 million player option for next season that he could decline to become an unrestricted free agent. He and the Clippers have reportedly discussed a contract extension but have yet to reach an agreement.

Per Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer, ahead of his impending contract decision, George has his eyes on a potential reunion with the Indiana Pacers.

Fischer reported that “there have been growing whispers” regarding George’s interest in “returning to Indiana and becoming the latest running mate for Tyrese Haliburton alongside [Pascal] Siakam.”

George spent his first seven seasons with the Pacers after being selected No. 10 by the franchise in the 2010 NBA draft. He led Indiana to two Eastern Conference finals appearances (2013, 2014). However, the Pacers came up short against the Miami Heat’s Big 3, led by superstar forward LeBron James, both seasons.

Amid his quest to contend for titles, George requested a trade out of Indiana in 2017 and was subsequently dealt to the OKC Thunder. He spent two years with the Thunder before being shipped to LA in 2019, where he has played the last five seasons.

George has yet to make an NBA Finals appearance with LA, making one Western Conference finals run (2021). While he should have a good chance to win his first title this season, the Clippers have an aging veteran core. His co-stars Kawhi Leonard and James Harden are 32 and 34, respectively. So, LA may not have many years left to contend.

Meanwhile, the Pacers (30-24) are one of the league’s top up-and-coming young teams, led by 23-year-old superstar point guard Tyrese Haliburton. They also acquired 29-year-old star forward Pascal Siakam last month.

Thus, George could form a younger Big 3 in Indiana to finish his career and potentially help lead the Pacers to their first championship.

Philadelphia 76ers also lurking as threat to sign Paul George

If Paul George declines his player option this summer, it appears that the Indiana Pacers will face some tough competition recruiting him.

Per Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes, the Philadelphia 76ers are also planning to target George if he enters free agency.

“Look for the 76ers to be very aggressive in trying to pursue him in the offseason ... Paul George would definitely be a target of the Philadelphia 76ers if he is not able to get an extension done with the Clippers,” Haynes said.

However, Haynes noted that “everybody expects Paul George and the Clippers to get something done.”

Like Indiana, Philly (31-21) would present George with another opportunity to form a Big 3 alongside reigning MVP Joel Embiid and star guard Tyrese Maxey.

So, if he can't agree to an extension with LA, it looks like the 14-year veteran will have some top-tier free-agency options.

Through 48 games, George is averaging 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 3.3 3-pointers per game on 46.0% shooting.

