"We used to be a country": Tyrese Haliburton sounds off on Super Bowl's fall off from fan perspective

Tyrese Haliburton is one of many NBA players who tuned in to the Super Bowl on Sunday night. Haliburton is supporting the San Francisco 49ers due to his friendship with fellow Iowa State product Brock Purdy. However, the Indiana Pacers superstar is not happy with this year's Super Bowl ads.

In a post on his X account, Haliburton felt that the Super Bowl ads no longer have the magic they used to have. He even thought that it was so bad that they had fallen off as a country.

"Super Bowl commercials used to mean something man. We used to be a country," Haliburton wrote.

It's unclear what Tyrese Haliburton really meant by what he posted, but fans seemed to have agreed with the All-Star. Some fans thought that the ads turned too political and divisive, with Israel and a religious group able to pay millions to show their ads.

One fan replied:

"Everything is meant to divide us. We are stronger together. That's what they fear."

However, not all ads were divisive and some were like the usual commercials shown in every Super Bowl. Some of the ads for this year's event include Beyonce for Verizon, Aubrey Plaza for Mountain Dew, Arnold Schwarzenegger for State Farm, Christopher Walker for BMW and Stone Cold Steve Austin for Kawasaki.

Tyrese Haliburton and Brock Purdy formed a friendship in college

Tyrese Haliburton and Brock Purdy are friends who both started at Iowa State.

Tyrese Haliburton is one of the best point guards in the NBA today, while Brock Purdy is one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL. Both players are products of the Iowa State Cyclones and have formed a friendship during their college days.

"We both started as freshmen, and that's somebody that I could really call a friend," Haliburton said back in December. "To see what he's doing and succeeding the way that he is, that's really cool to see especially being from Iowa State, where it's not a school that's expected to have this much success at the professional level in any sport."

Haliburton spent two seasons in Iowa State before he got drafted 12th overall in the 2020 NBA draft by the Sacramento Kings. He was traded to the Indiana Pacers in his second season, wherein he turned into a two-time All-Star.

On the other hand, Purdy spent four years with the Cyclones before becoming Mr. Irrelevant, the last pick of the 2022 NFL draft. He still managed to be the San Francisco 49ers' full-time starting quarterback in just his second season. He even led the 49ers to the Super Bowl this season, but they fell short against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

