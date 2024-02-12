"UNREAL MAN": LeBron James distraught over Dre Greenlaw's heartbreaking injury 

LeBron James was in Las Vegas on Sunday to watch the Kansas City Chiefs battle the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl. James witnessed Dre Greenlaw's heartbreaking injury in the second quarter and sent a message to the 49ers linebacker.

Greenlaw sustained an Achilles injury with around nine minutes left in the second quarter. He was on the sidelines when he ran to the field for the next play, but seems to have injured his left foot after his first step. He was carried to the back and tagged as questionable to return.

James, who was in attendance, tweeted about Greenlaw's injury on X, formerly known as Twitter. He sent a message to his followers to say a prayer for the 49ers star who was having a great season up until his injury.

"UNREAL MAN!!! Prayers to Dre Greenlaw. An absolute BEAST," James wrote.

LeBron James was one of many celebrities present at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas. Artists such as Taylor Swift, who is in a rumored relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Post Malone, Luke Combes and Tech N9ne are in attendance.

Jay-Z was with his kids Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter, while stars such as Paul Rudd, Jeremy Renner and Blake Lively are also at the Allegiant Stadium. Usher performed at the halftime show, with the Chiefs down 10-3 after two quarters.

LeBron James forms partnership with DraftKings

LeBron James promoted the Super Bowl through DraftKings.

LeBron James has not been involved in betting until earlier this month when he announced his partnership with DraftKings. James, who has been making his weekly NFL picks on social media, decided to use his love for the game to earn some money with a new venture.

Right before the Super Bowl, "The King" promoted his partnership with DraftKings by giving out a $200 bonus for those who bet $5 using the promo code "LEBRON." He used to be a fan of the Dallas Cowboys, but has supported the Cleveland Browns and LA Rams in the past few years.

In addition to basketball, James loves football and played it when he was in high school. He was a wide receiver and had the desire to pursue it professionally before focusing on basketball. He even got a tryout for the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks during the 2011 NBA lockout.

James remains a fan of the sport to this day and even plays the video game. He has attended multiple Super Bowls over the years as long as his team doesn't have a scheduled game.

