Did Victor Wembanyama record a quintuple-double? Closer look after record-shattering performance

Victor Wembanyama arrived in Toronto on a mission and had quite possibly the best performance of his young career. Wembanyama was simply unstoppable on both ends of the floor. But did the San Antonio Spurs superstar record a rare quintuple-double?

Wembanyama finished Monday's game against the Raptors with 27 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and 10 blocks. He was five assists shy of a quadruple-double, something he could accomplish down the line when the Spurs start surrounding him with better talent.

The 2023 first overall pick went 10-for-14 from the field as the Raptors had no answer for him on offense and defense. He led the Spurs to a 122-99 victory and the team's 11th win of the season.

Victor Wembanyama is probably one of only a handful of players in the NBA right now who could record a quadruple-double. It's been almost 30 years since a player recorded a quadruple-double. The last player to do it was David Robinson of the San Antonio Spurs, posting 34 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 blocks.

As for a quintuple-double, it has never been officially accomplished in an NBA game. Many statisticians believe that Wilt Chamberlain recorded quintuple-doubles in his legendary career, but steals and blocks were not recorded until the 1974 season.

Wembanyama has the skillset to record a quintuple-double. He can score, rebound and block shots. He may need to do some extra work to reach double-digit steals, while he will need his teammates to be perfect to get at least 10 assists.

Nevertheless, the Spurs superstar could be the next player to record a quadruple-double or even a five-by-five. Hakeem Olajuwon holds the record for most five-by-fives in NBA history, with six.

Victor Wembanyama reacts to triple-double with blocks

Victor Wembanyama was just happy to win another game.

Victor Wembanyama was just happy about the San Antonio Spurs' win over the Toronto Raptors on Monday. It was the Spurs' first win in February and their first one since Jan. 27 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Regardless of his triple-double, Wemby was delighted to get the win.

"I felt great today," Wembanyama said. "Great rhythm, started the game strong. I guess it's just the NBA, you know. We've got ups and downs in terms of shape, and today was an up day."

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich had nothing but praise for his young superstar. Popovich was happy that Wembanyama was able to enforce his will against the Raptors and used his size and length on both offense and defense.

