"GLO!!": LeBron James' pregame clinic goes viral with epic GloRilla shoutout

LeBron James of the LA Lakers was pumped before their game against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena. James was jamming to GloRilla's latest single, giving a shoutout to the Memphis-based rapper. He shared the video of it on his Instagram and it went viral.

Before the game versus the Piston, "The King" posted a video of himself rapping to the tune of GloRilla's "Yeah Glo" following a workout. He looks energized and ready to give the visiting Pistons a hard time.

"YEEEEEEAAAAAHHHH GLO!!," James wrote.

It's not the first time LeBron James posted a post-workout jam to the best songs on the radio. James has always been pumping himself with music and it won't be surprising if he dropped a big game against the Detroit Pistons.

"Yeah Glo" is the newest single released by GloRilla, a 24-year-old female rapper from Memphis, Tennessee. She became popular back in 2022 after releasing the song "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" featuring rapper Hitkidd. She received a Grammy Award nomination for Best Rap Performance.

According to TMZ Sports, "The King" has improved his knowledge of song lyrics after years of getting clowned by internet trolls. There was once a compilation of the four-time NBA mumbling and not knowing the lyrics to a particular song.

LeBron James cleared to play against Detroit

LeBron James of the LA Lakers

LeBron James was initially listed as questionable for the LA Lakers' home game against the Detroit Pistons. James was dealing with a left ankle injury, but was given clearance to play. He has peroneal tendinopathy and has played through it for more than a month now.

The four-time MVP has only missed six games so far this season and his most recent one was on Feb. 1 against the Boston Celtics on the road. He sat down to get some rest, which is never a bad idea for a 39-year-old superstar.

And based on his pregame jam to GloRilla's latest single, James is feeling pretty good about tonight's contest. The Pistons remain the worst team in the league based on their record, but they have been playing really well the past month. They even have four wins in their last 10 games.

The Lakers enter Tuesday's game with a record of 28-26, which is good for ninth in the Western Conference. They are 3.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the sixth spot, the last sure playoff spot. If the postseason started today, the Lakers will be in the play-in tournament and play against the dangerous Golden State Warriors.

