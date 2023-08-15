Five times Red, White & Royal Blue proved to be the perfect swoon-fest!

Red, White & Royal Blue from Amazon Prime Video is a 2023 romantic comedy that has been a major hit among viewers. Released on July 22, 2023, Red, White & Royal Blue had its international premiere at the BFI IMAX in London. It premiered on Amazon Prime Video on August 11, 2023.

The romantic comedy was directed by Matthew Lopez (making his feature film directorial debut). It is based on the 2019 novel of the same name by Casey McQuiston. The film stars Taylor Zakhar Perez of Kissing Booth fame and Nicholas Galitzine (famous as Cinderella’s Prince Charming) opposite each other. Taylor plays the role of Alex Claremont-Diaza, the son of the President of the United States, and Nicholas plays the role of Prince Henry, crown Prince of Britain.

The Royal Prince and First Son of the United States fall in love as the events of Red, White & Royal Blue unfold. Ever since the world has witnessed the epic love story of American heartthrob Alex Claremont-Diaz and British royal Prince Henry, in Red, White & Royal Blue, romance-genre fans and Prime Video viewers worldwide can’t seem to get enough of the two of them! The on-screen chemistry of the leading couple undoubtedly sizzles throughout the film. The main couple's on-screen chemistry undeniably sizzles throughout the entire movie.

Red, White & Royal Blue also stars Uma Thurman, Stephen Fry, Clifton Collins Jr., Sarah Shahi, and Rachel Hilson in supporting roles. Fans could not get enough of the moments of love shown in this LGBT romance comedy. The reception for the movie has been amazing and made viewers go 'awww'.

Top 5 Alex and Henry moments in Red, White & Royal Blue

The main couple's on-screen chemistry definitely heats up the entire movie. Following the global fans' top picks, here are the top five Red, White & Royal Blue moments!

1) An exchanged look at Alex’s party

Look exchanged between the lovers at the party (image via Amazon Prime Video)

Henry gets invited to the White House reception after their argument over cake. The two are positioned on opposing corners of the room as "Get Low" by Lil Jon is playing over the speakers while people are dancing and drinking. Henry and Alex are still standing while the other visitors all fall to the ground. The music slows down, and it is obvious that a spark has been lit between them when they catch each other's eyes.

2) The soaked reunion at the stairway

Stairway reunion scene from the movie (image via Amazon Prime Video)

When Alex reluctantly travels across the Atlantic to visit a locked-up Henry after spending months apart, England greeted him with a deluge! Most people would be lying if they said they did not grip their hearts as they watched Alex and Henry jump across to embrace one another while standing drenched in the rain at the doors of Buckingham Palace.

3) The Museum hideaway date

The moment shared by the lovers in the museum (image via Amazon Prime Video)

After a rain-soaked argument about their future at Buckingham Palace, Alex takes Henry to his preferred museum, where at night no one else is around to gawk at them or try to take their picture. Prince Henry goes on to explain:

“When I was younger, I would dream of taking somebody I loved here, and he’d love it just as much as I do. And we’d dance right here amidst all these statues, just a daft pubescent fantasy.”

It truly melted the hearts of all viewers when the lovers danced away to Perfume Genius’ chilling cover of "Can’t Help Falling in Love." Red, White & Royal Blue features a musical score that captures the essence of the moments shared by Alex and Henry!

4) Henry and Alex against the world!

A still from Red, White & Royal Blue (image via Amazon Prime Video)

Crowds of thousands gather throughout the UK in support of Alex and Henry when their illicit emails are released and their relationship is reluctantly ended. This gives Henry the strength to "no longer be the prince of shame and secrets."

Henry says:

"Starting today, the world will know me for who I am, and not who you want me to be."

Alex and Henry subsequently face the world together as a couple, one that refuses to be restrained by the archaic rules of the monarchy.

5) Alex's iconic speech

Alex giving his speech (image via Amazon Prime Video)

After a journalist outs Henry and Alex to the public, the couple strives to figure out what their relationship means for their families, their nations, and their careers in public life. In one of the movie's most moving scenes, Alex delivers a statement from the White House to the US public and the press in which he declares his love for Henry and angrily denounces the forced outing.

Here is an excerpt from the iconic speech made by Alex:

"The truth is, every queer person has the right to come out on their own terms, and on their own timeline. They also have the right to choose not to come out at all."

This moment is probably one of the most defining moments from the Red, White & Royal Blue which struck a chord among a majority of viewers and relayed a very important message!

The young-adult queer romance Red, White & Royal Blue is now streaming on Prime Video in 240+ countries and territories worldwide.