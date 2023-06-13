Red, White, and Royal Blue cast list and characters explored

Red, White, and Royal Blue is an upcoming American rom-com directed by Matthew Lopez, and co-written by Ted Malawer. The movie is based on the 2019 novel of the same name. The film has an ensemble cast consisting of Taylor Zakhar Perez, Nicholas Galitzine, Uma Thurman, Stephen Fry, Sarah Shahi, Clifton Collins Jr., Ellie Bamber, Aneesh Sheth, Rachel Hilson, and Polo Morín.

Red, White, and Royal Blue follows the story of Alex Claremont-Diaz, the son of the President of the United States, and Henry, the Prince of Wales. The two men are forced to fake a friendship after a diplomatic incident between their two countries. However, their fake friendship soon turns into something more real.

The upcoming film is scheduled to release on Prime Video on August 11, 2023.

Red, White, and Royal Blue to star Taylor Zakhar Perez and more

1) Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex

Taylor Zakhar Perez, known for his role in The Kissing Booth franchise, will take on the lead role of Alex Claremont-Diaz, the charismatic and passionate first son of the President of the United States, in Red, White, and Royal Blue. Alex is witty, intelligent, and fiercely loyal to his family and friends. As the son of the U.S. president, he navigates the complexities of his position with charm and grace.

2) Nicholas Galitzine as Henry

Nicholas Galitzine, who previously starred in the 2021 adaptation of Cinderella, will step into the role of Prince Henry, the dashing British royal. Prince Henry is handsome, reserved, and burdened by the weight of his responsibilities.

Galitzine will add depth and vulnerability to the character, showcasing the internal struggle Henry faces as he grapples with his feelings for Alex and the expectations placed upon him by his position.

3) Uma Thurman as Ellen

Uma Thurman joins the cast as President Ellen Claremont in Red, White, and Royal Blue. She is Alex's mother and the newly elected president of the United States. Thurman brings her commanding presence and acting prowess to the role, portraying a strong and determined leader who fiercely supports her son while navigating through the complexities of her political career.

Thurman is most famously known for her role in Kill Bill Vol.1 & 2.

Other cast members set to appear in Red, White, and Royal Blue

The ensemble cast of Red, White, and Royal Blue also includes talented actors who bring depth and nuance to their respective characters. Clifton Collins Jr., known for his roles in Westworld and Pacific Rim, will join the film as Alex's devoted and loyal friend, Rafael Luna.

Sarah Shahi, recognized for her work in Person of Interest and Black Adam, will step into the shoes of Zahra, Henry's trusted confidante and advisor.

Ellie Bamber, Thomas Flynn, Malcolm Atobrah, Akshay Khanna, Sharon D Clarke, Aneesh Sheth, and Juan Castano will also star in the title and bring a unique flair to their respective roles.

Fans of the novel are delighted to see these talented actors embody the characters they have come to know and love. Newcomers, on the other hand, will be introduced to a diverse and talented cast that adds depth and authenticity to the film adaptation of Red, White, and Royal Blue.

With such a stellar cast, the film promises captivating performances and chemistry that will bring the characters and their relationships to life.

