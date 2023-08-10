Red, White & Royal Blue: A feel-good story of forbidden love

NOTE: This reviewer was unfamiliar with the source material for Red, White & Royal Blue when Amazon Prime Video sent him the screeners.

Red, White & Royal Blue may deal with what is inherently a taboo subject, but at its core, it is a romantic comedy. Even in the most dire moments when the English monarchy and other conservative souls scoff at the love story of a prince and the son of the US President, there is never a sense of despair. It's a feel-good film and one may even say that some of the beats are familiar.

While initially at odds, Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez) and Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) soon develop a strong attraction to one another. In Red, White, & Royal Blue even the torrid waters of the Atlantic aren't enough to keep them apart.

The film boasts a star-studded cast that includes Uma Thurman as the first female American President, and Stephen Fry, who is the perfect King of England. Amidst all this, Henry and Alex navigate their own feelings and experiences in the murky world of international relations.

This reviewer's only criticism of Red, White & Royal Blue is that he could pretty much tell how the story was going to pan out in the opening minutes of the movie. Even the charming script and the strong characters cannot take away from the fact that there is a sense of predictability. Mind you, as has been stated before, yours truly is not familiar with the source material.

Without giving too much away, not everyone is as accepting of the same-s*x relationship as others are. With President Claremont's re-election serving as the backdrop for the story, the big question is whether this forbidden love will potentially knock it off course.

There is much to like about Red, White & Royal Blue

At no point does the film drag. One might even say that the length is just about perfect. The chemistry between the two central characters is natural and it's not difficult to root for them almost at once.

Even if they are two of the most powerful people in the world, their natural charm and charisma captivate the screen immediately. The supporting cast for Red, White & Royal Blue is just as good. Stephen Fry in particular as King James III captures the screen immediately from the moment he walks in.

Sarah Shahi is probably the hidden gem of the film, entrancing the audience with her comedic chops at the right moment. Ellie Bamber is perfectly cast as the Princess of England and Henry's sister.

This is not a hard-hitting piece of commentary on the subject of the private lives of public figures. Red, White & Royal Blue is a feel-good tale of two individuals who aren't allowed to be themselves, because of who they are. It is definitely worth your time and then some.

Red, White & Royal Blue premieres in 240 countries on Prime Video on August 11, 2023.