Red, White, and Royal Blue release date, plot, and more details explored

The film adaptation of Casey McQuiston's best-selling novel, Red, White, and Royal Blue, is set to grace the screens soon. The movie will be released exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on August 11, 2023. It stars Taylor Zakhar Perez from The Kissing Booth and Nicholas Galitzine from Purple Hearts. The two talented actors portray characters from different backgrounds who find themselves developing feelings for each other after pretending to be friends.

Since its initial release in May 2019, McQuiston's novel has garnered a devoted fan base, heightening the anticipation for the film adaptation.

Speaking about the project in a promotional interview, Galitzine expressed his excitement about the built-in fan base, acknowledging the overwhelming support received from the outset.

What is Red, White, and Royal Blue about?

The story of Red, White, and Royal Blue revolves around Alex Claremont-Diaz (Zakhar Perez), the First Son of the United States, and Prince Henry (Galitzine) of Britain. Following a public altercation, their handlers devise a plan to stage a truce, leading to a fake friendship that gradually evolves into something more significant as their feelings for each other deepen.

Joining Zakhar Perez and Galitzine in the cast is Uma Thurman, who portrays Ellen Claremont, the U.S. president and mother of Zakhar Perez's character. Interestingly, this is not the first time Galitzine has portrayed a prince, having previously starred as Prince Robert in the 2021 film Cinderella.

The cast also includes Stephen Fry, Ellie Bamber, Clifton Collins Jr., Sarah Shahi, and Rachel Hilson, among others.

While it remains uncertain how the book will be adapted for the screen, Galitzine assured fans that the film will include moments that will cater to their love for the novel. He emphasized the goal of creating a movie that is both fun and visually appealing, with elevated performances and storytelling, during the promotion of the movie.

The film is being written and directed by Matthew López, known for his work on the award-winning Broadway play The Inheritance. López collaborates with Ted Malawer on the screenplay.

Filming for Red, White, and Royal Blue commenced in June 2022 in London, with production wrapping up in August of the same year.

Recently, Amazon Prime Video unveiled the official poster for the film, featuring Galitzine and Zakhar Perez sitting on a couch with their socks displaying the flags of the United Kingdom and the United States. The poster teases the release date of August 11, 2023, when audiences will finally witness the love story between Alex and Henry unfold on screen.

As fans eagerly await the release of Red, White, and Royal Blue, the film promises to bring McQuiston's beloved gay rom-com to life, captivating viewers with its enchanting tale of love and intrigue. The film has been praised for its diverse cast and its positive portrayal of a same-sex romance. The film has also been compared to other popular romantic comedies, such as The Princess Bride and The Lovebirds.

The music will be composed by Justin Hurwitz, while the costume designer is Mary Zophres, who has previously worked on films such as The Grand Budapest Hotel and La La Land.

With an exceptional cast, a talented director, and a dedication to honoring the essence of the book, the adaptation holds the promise of being a delightful cinematic experience.

Red, White, and Royal Blue premieres on Amazon Prime Video on August 11, 2023.

