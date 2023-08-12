Who is disgraced Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn? Details explored ahead of Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn on Apple TV+

Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn made headlines in late 2018 when he made a daring escape from house arrest in Japan. Apple TV+ is delving deep into matters surrounding the controversy about the former Nissan boss with an upcoming series titled Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn.

The four-part Apple TV+ series is focusing on Carlos Ghosn's story and reportedly chronicles his decision to flee and how he actually managed to escape Japan. The docu-series is directed by the makers of the Academy Award-winning and Emmy-winning series Formula 1: Drive to Survive and Amy. They have created the docu-series in association with the Wall Street Journal. James Gay-Rees, Paul Martin, Martin Conway, and Daniel Rosen are the executive producers of this series.

A still from the trailer for the upcoming documentary series (image via Apple TV+)

Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn is the second documentary about the former Nissan boss. Earlier Netflix highlighted the controversy in a 2022 documentary titled Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn. The 95-minute Netflix documentary was based on archive material and conversations with people who were personally and professionally involved with Ghosn.

The upcoming four-part Apple TV+ series will feature interviews with the former executive as well as individuals who assisted him in escaping Japan. The series is set to premiere on August 25, 2023.

Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn - Who is Carlos Ghosn? A look at the controversial ex-Nissan boss

Ghosn gained immense popularity as the architect of a Renault-led automaking partnership that subsequently included Mitsubishi Motors. However, he gained infamy after he was arrested in Japan in November 2018 on suspicion of financial wrongdoing, including a scheme to knowingly underreport his compensation.

Ghosn advanced from his position as Nissan's chief operating officer to president, and then to chief executive officer, between 1999 and 2001. He was chosen president of Renault in 2005 and then CEO in 2009, making him the first person to simultaneously lead Nissan and Renault, two Fortune 500 businesses.

The description for the upcoming documentary as per the trailer released by Apple TV+ reads:

"The story of CEO-turned-fugitive Ghosn and his relentless climb to the top of the corporate ladder, shocking arrest, and unbelievable escape that stunned the world."

Ghosn made a daring getaway to Beirut to avoid trial in a case involving audio equipment. He is now suing Nissan and related parties for more than $1bn (£785m). Ghosn is currently suing Nissan seeking compensation for deep damages to his finances and reputation.

Ghosn, whose parents immigrated to Brazil from Lebanon as children, was born there and has resided in Lebanon since leaving Japan at the end of 2019. Upon his being convicted of fraud, Ghosn spent 13 months in Japanese custody, living under strict bail conditions which included 24-hour surveillance of his Tokyo home.

The upcoming Apple TV+ documentary will reportedly focus on his side of the story and provide a detailed look into his escape inside a large musical box on a private jet.

More about Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn

A still from the upcoming Apple TV+ documentary (image via Apple TV+)

All episodes of the upcoming documentary will release together on the day of the premiere. There are four Chapters in the documentary titled 'Hubris', 'Hostage Justice', 'Escape'. and 'Victim or Villain'. Each episode is reportedly set to chronologically follow the rise of Ghosn and the events leading up to his escape from Japan.

Stay tuned for the premiere of Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn on August 25, 2023, only on Apple TV+.