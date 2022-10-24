Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn - Who is Carlos Ghosn's wife and where is she now?

Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn is the latest addition to Netflix's long, engaging list of true-crime documentaries. The brand new documentary movie is all set to chronicle the bizarre rise and fall of the former international business paragon, Carlos Ghosn.

The documentary, Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn, will arrive on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, exclusively on Netflix.

Lucy Blakstad has served as the director of the documentary. The official description for the documentary, Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn, via Netflix France, reads:

"This documentary inspired by real events traces the crazy story of Carlos Ghosn, the dazzlingly successful businessman who became an internationally wanted fugitive."

The international media was exasperated by Carlos Ghosn's epic fall, especially after his dramatic escape from Japan to Lebanon. Carole Ghosn emerged as a new face in the midst of the uproar. Carole is Carlos Ghosn's second wife.

Without further ado, let's jump right in and find out all about Carole Ghosn before the upcoming documentary movie, Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn airs on Netflix.

Who is Carole Ghosn?

A still of Carlos and Carole Ghosn (Image Via CNN)

Carole Ghosn, originally from Beirut, is the second wife of fallen business tycoon Carlos Ghosn. She was born in 1966 and is now 55 years old. She is a successful entrepreneur who has spent nearly her entire life in the United States. Carole is an American citizen, as are her three children from her previous marriage.

After meeting Carlos, the couple fell in love and married in 2016 at the prestigious Versailles Palace near Paris. Their wedding ceremony was extravagant, drawing the attention of authorities, who reportedly questioned the nature of the ceremony's funding.

Carole Ghosn is also said to be the president of an unnamed company that was used to purchase a high-end yacht. Prosecutors believe the yacht was purchased with funds diverted in part from Nissan. However, no charges were filed against her in connection with the allegations.

She was also accused of assisting her husband in fleeing Japan. However, the former business tycoon insisted that he received no aid from anyone, including his wife, and that he organized his escape entirely on his own.

Where is Carole now?

After her husband's infamous escape from Japan to Lebanon, Japanese prosecutors generated an arrest warrant for Carole Ghosn. The court charged her with perjury because she allegedly lied about an individual connected to her husband's alleged fraud.

Carole has always stood in support of her husband and claimed his innocence. In an interview with CNBC, Carole said:

"We know it’s a conspiracy. Nissan did not want this merger…. A few people within Nissan decided to get rid of my husband, that was the easiest way not to do the merger."

Ghosn is currently living with her husband Carlos at their home in Lebanon.

Watch Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn, premiering exclusively on Netflix on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

