Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn - Where is Carlos Ghosn now in 2022 and what did he do?

Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn, the much-awaited documentary movie, is all set to depict and explore the unbelievably astonishing story of fallen business icon Carlos Ghosn. The documentary will premiere exclusively on Netflix this Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

Once famously known as the "Le Cost Killer" or "Mr. Fix It," the former CEO of Nissan and Renault, Ghosn is currently an infamous international fugitive.

The one-hour, thirty-five-minute documentary Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn, directed by Lucy Blakstad, will feature archival footage of Carlos and intriguing interviews from people who knew him first-hand and saw the man in action when he was the business supreme.

As per Netflix's official synopsis for the documentary:

"This documentary inspired by real events traces the crazy story of Carlos Ghosn, the dazzlingly successful businessman who became an internationally wanted fugitive."

Since the official trailer for the latest documentary was launched by Netflix France, it has already begun to create quite a lot of buzz among viewers, who are eager to learn all about Catlos' whereabouts.

So, without further ado, let's dig deep and find out all about Ghosn's whereabouts, ahead of the debut of the documentary this Wednesday on Netflix.

Learn all about the whereabouts of Carlos Ghosn, before Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn airs on Netflix

How did Ghosn manage to escape Japan after his arrest?

After stepping down as Nissan's CEO, Ghosn was arrested by the authorities on 19 November 2018, at Tokyo International Airport. He was charged with allegations of severe misuse of company property and false-reporting of his salary. He was released on bail before being arrested again in Tokyo on April 4, 2019, on more serious charges of financial fraud.

However, he was again bailed out on 25 April 2019. While out on bail, Carlos managed to flee from Japan on a private jet, hiding inside a box for musical instruments. The entire escape plan was carried out with the assistance of an American private-security contractor, resulting in a massive international scandal.

In an interview with NPR, Carlos while talking about the nature of his escape, said:

"It was successful because it was very audacious. Nobody would have suspected that you would dare do something like this."

Where is Ghosn now?

Carlos reportedly fled to Beirut, Lebanon via Turkey from Japan. In December 2019, several prominent media companies reported Ghosn's escape from Japan to Lebanon. Carlos later confirmed all of these reports and issued the following statement:

"no longer be held hostage by a rigged Japanese justice system where guilt is presumed, discrimination is rampant and basic human rights are denied."

On January 8, 2022, Carlos held his first press conference since fleeing Japan. He declared at the conference that he was innocent and that several Nissan executives were plotting his death. He even named all of those executives. He said:

"I fled injustice and political persecution."

Carlos is currently living in Lebanon as a fugitive.

According to reports, France issued an international arrest warrant for Carlos Ghosn in April 2022. Carlos claimed that the timing of this international warrant was "suspicious," and that he wanted to face charges in order to clear his name.

Don't forget to catch Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn, arriving this Wednesday, October 26, 2022, on Netflix.

