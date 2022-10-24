The astounding rise and fall of Carlos Ghosn, the powerful international business tycoon, and former Nissan CEO, is all set to be chronicled and explored in the upcoming documentary movie titled, Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn.

The highly anticipated documentary will make its arrival on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, exclusively on Netflix. Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn, a one-hour, and 35-minute documentary, was directed by Lucy Blakstad.

The official synopsis for the gripping documentary, released by Netflix France along with the official trailer, reads:

"This documentary inspired by real events traces the crazy story of Ghosn, the dazzlingly successful businessman who became an internationally wanted fugitive."

Since Netflix France released the official trailer for the documentary, the audience has been quite intrigued to see how the astonishing story of Ghosn will turn out. Without further delay, let's dive in and find out some significant details about Carlos, ahead of the documentary's arrival on Netflix.

Learn 3 vital details about Carlos Ghosn, before Netflix's latest documentary Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn airs on the streaming platform

Who is Carlos Ghosn?

A still of Ghosn (Image Via Netflix France)

Ghosn, who was born on March 9, 1954, in Porto Velho, Rondônia, Brazil, is one of the most wanted international fugitives. He is currently 68 years old.

His father was Jorge Ghosn, an airline worker and diamond trader. Rose Jazzar, his mother, was a Nigerian-born Lebanese woman. Carlos holds French nationality. He moved to Beirut, Lebanon, with his sister and mother when he was six years old.

Ghosn received his engineering diploma from the École Polytechnique in 1974 and his mining diploma from the École des Mines de Paris in 1978. After graduating, he worked for Europe's largest tire manufacturer, Michelin, for approximately 18 years before rising to become one of the world's most powerful international businessmen.

Carlos went on to become the CEO of Michelin North America, the chairman of AvtoVAZ, the CEO and chairman of Renault, the CEO and chairman of Nissan, and the chairman of Mitsubishi Motors. He was the CEO and Chairman of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, one of the largest strategic alliances.

Why was Ghosn arrested?

Ghosn's first arrest was made on 19 November 2018. He was arrested at Tokyo International Airport on serious charges of gross misappropriation of company assets and under-reporting of salary. He was, however, released on bail in early March.

Carlos was arrested for the second time on April 4, 2019, in connection with new allegations of misappropriation of Nissan funds leveled against him. The arrest took place in Tokyo. However, on April 25, he was bailed out once more. Renault revealed a total of 11 million euros in questionable expenses from Carlos in June, prompting a major French investigation and a series of raids.

What did he do after his arrest?

A still from Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn (Image Via Netflix France)

Following his release on bail, Carlos hired an American private-security contractor. On 30 December 2019, he took a private jet from Japan to Lebanon via Turkey, with the help of the contractor. He reportedly hid in a music instrument box while fleeing, breaking the conditions of his bail.

On January 2, 2020, Interpol issued a red notice in Lebanon seeking Carlos' arrest. Since his escape from Japan, Carlos has appeared in a number of interviews conducted by a variety of media outlets.

He has also written and published a number of books, and is currently the focus of an upcoming Netflix documentary.

Don't forget to watch Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn, debuting on Netflix, this Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

