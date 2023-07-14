What time will Red, White & Royal Blue air on Prime Video? Release date, cast list, and more details about the rom-com

Red, White & Royal Blue is an exciting brand new rom-com movie set to make its arrival exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on August 11, 2023, at 12:01 am ET. The upcoming movie is adapted from author Casey McQuiston's highly celebrated romance novel titled the same. Matthew Lopez acted as the director of the movie while also serving as the screenplay writer, along with Ted Malawer.

Red, White & Royal Blue centers around a growing and intense secret romantic relationship between a British prince and the son of the President of the United States. Their relationship will unfold a set of political tensions between the US and the UK Ever since the official trailer for the new movie was launched by Prime Video, fans have been eagerly waiting to see what the movie has in store for them.

So, here's everything fans would want to know about Red, White & Royal Blue, ahead of its debut on Prime Video.

Prime Video's Red, White & Royal Blue has an intriguing cast, including Uma Thurman and Stephen Fry

Scheduled to be released on August 11, 2023, at 12.01 am ET, the upcoming romantic comedy is produced by Sarah Schechter and Greg Berlanti. The movie will chronicle the enthralling story of a growing romantic relationship between Alex and Henry, who come from two very different worlds of royalty.

The official synopsis for Red, White & Royal Blue, by Prime Video, states that the film is based on the "New York Times bestseller Red, White & Royal Blue."

It chronicles the long-running feud between the US President's son, Alex, and Britain's Prince Henry, which threatens to "drive a wedge in the US-British relations."

"When the rivals are forced into a staged truce, their icy relationship begins to thaw and the friction between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected," the description adds.

The official trailer and synopsis provide viewers with riveting glimpses and clues about what they can expect from the upcoming film. By the looks of it, it is quite evident that the audience is in for an intensely woven and immersing romantic journey. They will see the two characters trying their best to understand their growing feelings about each other while juggling their personal lives and family duties.

The movie will showcase the British Prince Henry and the US President's son Alex Claremont-Diaz forced to take measures for their chaotic actions at a royal wedding.

However, while overcoming the conflicts between the two and doing some damage control for their families, Henry and Alex will soon develop deep romantic interests in each other. This will lead to a new series of adventures for the two and their respective families and duties. Thus, it's safe to say that the audience is in for a highly entertaining and alluring ride.

Who are on the cast list for the upcoming Prime Video movie?

Apart from Uma Thurman as the first female President of the United States Ellen Claremont, the cast members for Red, White & Royal Blue entail:

Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry

Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz

Stephen Fry as the King, grandfather of Henry

Malcolm Atobrah as Percy Okonjo

Rachel Hilson as Nora Holleran

Sarah Shahi as Zahra Bankston

Ellie Bamber as Princess Beatrice

Don't forget to watch Red, White & Royal Blue, which will arrive on Prime Video on August 11, 2023.

