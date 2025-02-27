The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie: Full list of voice cast and characters explored

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie is an animated sci-fi comedy film set to be released in 2025. Made by Warner Bros. Animation, it represents a major turning point since it is the first totally animated Looney Tunes theatrical release.

Pete Browngardt is the director of the film, who also created the Looney Tunes Cartoons series. Centered on Daffy Duck and Porky Pig, the narrative tracks the pair as they attempt to stop an alien invasion from destroying Earth. Eric Bauza, Candi Milo, and Peter MacNicol, among other great voices, are the cast members of the movie.

Premiering at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in June 2024, the film will be released theatrically in the United States by Ketchup Entertainment on March 14, 2025.

All while negotiating their sometimes turbulent relationship, the film centers on Daffy and Porky learning of a mind-control scheme by aliens and working together to save the planet. A rare addition to the series, the movie blends an exciting sci-fi narrative with classic Looney Tunes humor.

Main cast and characters of The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie

Eric Bauza as Daffy Duck and Porky Pig

A still and the voice cast from The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie (Image via WB Kids | Instagram/@bauzilla)

Eric Bauza portraits two of the most iconic and popular characters in the Looney Tunes universe—Daffy Duck and Porky Pig. As Daffy, Bauza captures the traditional egotistical and sometimes over-the-top personality that has made the character a favorite. Conversely, his performance of Porky Pig gives the character's usual stutter a layer of innocence and appeal.

Bauza is no stranger to iconic animated roles. He has also done voices for Bugs Bunny, Marvin the Martian, Tweety Bird, and Daffy Duck, and Porky Pig. He was in The Looney Tunes Show, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and The Emoji Movie, which made him a well-known voice actor.

Candi Milo as Petunia Pig

A still and the voice cast from The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie (Image via WB Kids | Instagram/@thecandimilo)

Candi Milo plays Petunia Pig, a character known for being caring and kind. For Daffy and Porky trying to sort out their crazy mission, Petunia is absolutely vital. Petunia is a crucial character in the film since her gentle and devoted nature contrasts with the stranger personalities of the two others.

Seasoned voice actress Milo has performed roles in many animated shows and movies. She most famously voiced key characters in Dexter's Laboratory and The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy.

Peter MacNicol as The Invader

A still from The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie (Image via WB Kids)

Peter MacNicol voices the villainous character, The Invader, an alien responsible for the mind-control plot to take over the Earth. His character serves as the primary antagonist. MacNicol’s portrayal is both a believable threat and a source of comedic conflict.

MacNicol is known for his work in both live-action and animation. His filmography includes memorable roles in Ghostbusters II, Ally McBeal, and Chicago Hope. In the animation world, he has voiced characters in The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy and Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist.

Supporting cast and characters

The supporting cast of the film includes:

Fred Tatasciore as Farmer Jim and Scientist

Laraine Newman as Mrs. Grecht

Wayne Knight as Mayor

Plot of The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie follows Daffy Duck and Porky Pig as they stumble upon a secret alien plot to take over the Earth using mind control.

Their discovery occurs amid a string of funny mishaps in a bubblegum factory. The pair has to cooperate—despite their bickering—as the situation gets more dire to keep the planet free from the aliens.

Daffy and Porky have to face their differences and learn to cooperate among all the anarchy to stop the Earth from being destroyed.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie and similar projects as the year progresses.

