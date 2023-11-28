Is Looney Tunes really leaving HBO Max this December 2023? Announcement mishap explained

Warner Bros. Discovery announced the cancellation of Looney Tunes, the classic show from HBO Max’s library, along with many shows on HBO Max, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. With the management of DC Comics, HBO, Adult Swim and the merging of Cartoon Network, WB has a lot to manage and arrange.

As such, the company is going through a lot of overhauls and changes in work order and a huge list of shows and movies are getting cancelled by the production giant over licensing agreement issues.

After causing an outcry of negative reactions from fans, the company has revised its announcement to the press declaring that there was an error in the previous press release. While all of the Looney Tunes shorts, cartoon shows, and the Back in Action movie were initially slated to leave the platform on December 31, 2023, Looney Tunes cartoons will not be axed as of now.

What is the confusion about the Looney Tunes cancellation?

Expand Tweet

Warner Bros. Discovery released a video titles “Here’s what’s coming to Max” for their December plans. The announcement included information about Adult Swim as well as HBO Max, with the details about “Titles Leaving” the channels. Under the list of “Titles Leaving Max” came the names of Looney Tunes, The Looney Tunes Show and Looney Tunes: Back in Action, to the fans' disappointment.

With DC’s Batgirl already a shelved project, the company came out with a list of other favorites scheduled to go off air come December 31. Some of the popular shows to be axed include Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam, Eagleheart, China II, Tom Goes to the Mayor, 12 oz Mouse, Delocated and many more.

Expand Tweet

WBD has already handed out the distribution of The Day The Earth Blew Up to a third party followed by selling off the upcoming Coyote vs. Acme. With fans exploding over the decision, the quick amendment was put in place with a press release given out a few hours later declaring that the animated show would continue.

Will Looney Tunes leave the channel or stay?

The characters are still popular after so many decades (Image via IMDb)

After a second announcement declaring an error in the first one, HBO Max is retaining Looney Tunes to continue as one of the classics on the platform. Its title has been removed from the post after the second press release. However, Back in Action, the movie starring Brendan Fraser, Steve Martin and Jenna Elfman, will be pulled out along with many other fan-favorites.

Many other well-liked shows on their way out this December include the 2002 Scooby-Doo live-action, DC Super Hero Girls, The Lego Movie, and Lego Justice League besides Frisky Dingo and some other DC Comics animations. These pushed fans to erupt on social media and WBD chief David Zaslav was heavily trolled by upset fans.

However, Restoring Galveston: The Inn and Marred to Real Estate season 3 will continue, to the delight of viewers.

Details about the franchise

Expand Tweet

Debuting in 1930 as a series of short films, Looney Tunes is a franchise of American animated cartoons under Warner Brothers. With numerous awards under its belt and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the franchise has grown to be the third largest in America and Bugs Bunny elevated to become a cultural icon.

Back in Action was a 2003 movie directed by Joe Dante which showcased a hybrid combination of live-action and animation in the Looney Tunes universe. Written by Larry Doyle, the movie was a parody of spy thrillers.

The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Movie is set to release in theatres in collaboration with GFA Animations. Meanwhile, fans can continue to watch the animated show on HBO Max.