John Cena to star in new 'Looney Tunes" movie

Former WWE Champion John Cena will continue his good fortune in Hollywood with a feature role in a new Looney Tunes movie.

The face of WWE took a step back from the company in 2017 to pursue his acting career. Since then, he has starred in various projects, including comedy work like Blockers, Trainwreck, and blockbuster projects like Bumblebee. He has made sporadic in-ring appearances since then, most recently at Summerslam 2021, in a losing effort to "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns.

However, it has now been confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter that Cena will play a major role in a new live-action/CGI animated film featuring the classic Looney Tunes character, Wile E. Coyote.

The film, which will be titled "Coyote vs. Acme," will follow the character as he sues Acme industries for the defective products they sell him in his efforts to catch the Roadrunner.

In the movie, Cena will allegedly play the former boss of Acme Industries. Filming for the project will begin in New Mexico in late March 2022.

Where has John Cena been since Summerslam?

As mentioned earlier, the 16-time WWE Champion returned to the company to confront current Universal Champion Roman Reigns in 2021.

The two would battle in a Summerslam match, which Cena lost. Following this, the returning "Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar would lay waste to Cena with suplexes and F-5's, and the latter hasn't been seen on WWE TV since.

John Cena recently starred in the Peacemaker series on HBO Max, which received almost universal critical praise. He is yet to announce another WWE appearance.

