Novocaine soundtrack: A list of every song in the movie

The action-thriller Novocaine, released on March 14, 2025, follows Nathan Caine, who has Congenital Pain Insensitivity and Anhidrosis. His life changes when he pursues a romance with Sherry (Midthunder), but things take a turn when she is kidnapped during a Santa-themed bank robbery. Nathan embarks on a dangerous mission to save her.

Nathan is brave enough to save Sherry after she is taken during the robbery, and the movie shows him doing it. To save her life, he faces many dangerous situations, ranging from intense physical fights to narrow escapes in different places.

From rock anthems to softer tracks, they enhance the emotional depth of the movie. Here is a full list of all the songs that are on the Novocaine soundtrack.

A list of the songs in the movie Novocaine

The tracks included in Novocaine go well with the action, suspense, and drama in the movie. There are a total of 16 songs (1 hour and 1 minute) including pop, rock, and even classical songs in this collection.

Skinny Guy in a Suit

Epinephrine

Sherry Pie

Open the Vault

Bad Day to Quit Drinking

Borrowed Time

Bit of Glue

Push the Needle

Last Known Residence

Fake Remorse

Vespa Vibes

Breaking Point

Shattered

Siren Run

Feel Something

Even After

Lorne Balfe: The man behind the music of Novocaine

Along with Andrew Kawczynski, Scottish composer Lorne Balfe took charge of creating the music in Novocaine. He is known for his work on movie, TV, and video game scores. Balfe has worked on hit movies like Megamind, Terminator Genisys, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Black Widow, Gran Turismo, and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. He used to be a part of Hans Zimmer's Remote Control Productions.

Assassin's Creed III and Crysis 2 are two video games he worked on. Balfe has also written music for TV shows like Genius and The Crown, for which he was nominated for an Emmy.

Besides that, he made the fanfare for Skydance Media and the logo for Annapurna Pictures. Balfe has worked with directors like Michael Bay, Chris McKay, and Christopher McQuarrie all the time.

Plot of Novocaine

When Nathan Caine finally gets the nerve to ask Sherry, a coworker he's always looked up to, out on a date, his life changes in a big way. Nathan can't feel pain or temperature because he was born with a rare condition called Congenital Pain Insensitivity and Anhidrosis.

After their first date, Sherry is taken during a bank robbery with a Santa theme, which starts a chain of very bad events.

Nathan puts his own life in danger by going after the thieves because he wants to save her. Along the way, he fights with strange weapons and gets through a lot of dangerous situations, like a restaurant kitchen and a house with explosives.

As Nathan tries to save Sherry, even though his condition makes it hard for him physically, each of these fights gets worse.

Nathan keeps going and finds out a shocking secret: Sherry is not as innocent as she seems. She had been working with the thieves the whole time, getting information about how safe the bank was from Nathan.

Sherry starts to like Nathan, even though she was involved in the heist. This makes her feel conflicted, and in the end she decides to turn on the thieves and save Nathan.

Novocaine is available to watch in theatres.

