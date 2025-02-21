Novocaine: Full list of cast and characters in the action comedy thriller movie

Novocaine is an upcoming American action-comedy film slated to release in theaters on March 14, 2025. Dan Berk and Robert Olsen co-directed the film from a screenplay written by Lars Jacobson. The film is produced by Joby Harold, Tory Tunnell, and Drew Simon. Jack Quaid and Amber Midthunder play the leading roles of Nathan and Shari respectively.

The official synopsis of Novocaine reads:

"When the girl of his dreams (Amber Midthunder) is kidnapped, everyman Nate (Jack Quaid) turns his inability to feel pain into an unexpected strength in his fight to get her back."

Jack Quaid and Amber Midthunder lead the cast of Novocaine

1) Jack Quaid as Nathan Caine

Jack Quaid as seen in the 2025 film Novocaine (Image via Paramount Pictures)

Jack Quaid plays the bank executive Nathan Caine who is immune to the sensation of pain due to a medical condition called congenital insensitivity to pain. When his girlfriend gets abducted by bank robbers, he uses his medical condition to his advantage to rescue her.

Jack made his acting debut in 2012 with The Hunger Games starring Jennifer Lawrence. His other film credits include 2022's Scream, Just Before I Go, Tragedy Girls, Rampage, and Logan Lucky, among others. He also played the renowned theoretical physicist Richard Feynman in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer in 2023.

Jack recently starred in Drew Hancock's black comedy Companion opposite Sophie Thatcher.

His most prominent television role is playing Hugh 'Hughie' Campbell in the superhero series The Boys and Clark Morelle in the period drama, Vinyl. Moreover, he has lent his voice to shows like Harvey Girls Forever!, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and My Adventures with Superman.

2) Amber Midthunder as Shari

Amber Midthunder as seen in the 2025 film Novocaine (Image via Instagram/@novocainemovie)

Amber Midthunder plays Nathan's girlfriend, Shari, who works with him at the bank and gets kidnapped by bank robbers.

Amber starred in Dan Trachtenberg's acclaimed sci-fi film Prey in 2022. She was nominated for the Critics' Choice Award and won the Saturn Award for her role as Naru in the movie. Amber was seen in the horror film, 14 Cameras, the sports drama, Rez Ball, the satirical comedy Dream Scenario, and the romantic drama, The Wheel.

From 2017 to 2019, she played Kerry Loudermilk in the FX series Legion. She also played Rosa Ortecho in the sci-fi series Roswell, New Mexico, on The CW. She is well known for appearing as Princess Yue in Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender.

3) Jacob Batalon as Nathan’s best friend

Jacob Batalon as seen in Novocaine (Image via Paramount Pictures)

Jacob Batalon plays Nathan’s best friend in Novocaine.

He starred alongside Tom Holland and Zendaya in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Jacob also had cameos in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. He also starred in Netflix's Christmas film Let It Snow, the supernatural film Tarot, and the heist comedy Lift.

From 2022 to 2024, he played the titular role in the comedy horror series Reginald the Vampire on Syfy.

The film's supporting cast members include:

Ray Nicholson

Betty Gabriel

Matt Walsh

Dominique Maher as a news reporter

Conrad Kemp as Andre

DeVille Vannik as EMT#1

Evan Hengst as Ben

Jessica Leigh Stanley as Waitress

Pieter Stemmet as Bar Patron

Motsi Tekateka as Prison Guard

Sean Walker as Dishwasher

Steve Larter as Uniformed Officer

