Written and directed by Drew Hancock, Companion is an American sci-fi dark comedy that focuses on futuristic technology. The story centers around a group of friends who head to a cabin deep in the forest for a weekend getaway. There, they experience shocking events that take their trip in a unique and somewhat dark direction.

The film’s twist leaves the audience stunned when they discover that one member of the group isn’t who they appear to be. In no time, the friends' weekend getaway turns into a deadly game of blood.

Warner Bros. Pictures' Companion is now available for digital viewing from the comfort of your home.

Digital release date and where to watch? Explored

A still from Companion's official trailer (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Companion is available on rent for $19.99 or buy digitally for $24.99 on Prime Video, Apple TV, and other video-on-demand platforms as of February 18, 2025.

According to Variety, the film will also be released on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD disc, starting at $20.85.

What is Companion all about? Explored

The film’s trailer suggests that the story highlights the toxicity in modern and future relationships, where people treaten their partners like robots and attempt to control them as if they were owned devices.

The story begins with Iris, played by Sophie Thatcher, alongside Jack Quaid as Josh in a seemingly healthy relationship. Iris appears to be deeply in love with Josh. She never says no to him, always agrees with his opinions, and does whatever he wants.

Audiences are initially charmed by their dynamic. However, the twist unfolds during their weekend trip when it’s revealed that Iris, who everyone assumed was Josh’s girlfriend, isn’t human at all — she’s an artificial companion that Josh purchased from a robot manufacturing company.

Josh uses his girlfriend — in this case, his artificial companion — to execute a deadly crime, orchestrating the murder of a man named Sergey to rob him. However, when Iris, overwhelmed by fear and confusion, starts to break down in tears, Josh drops a bombshell — he reveals in front of her that she isn’t human at all.

But things take a darker turn when Iris refuses to believe Josh and continues to see herself as human. To convince her, Josh demonstrates that he can control her with a remote. Despite being faced with the undeniable truth, Iris pleads with Josh to stay with him, desperately hoping for his love.

The film features even more twists and turns as Josh attempts to shut down Iris permanently. In a desperate move, Iris escapes, determined to live as a human.

The cast and characters of Companion explored

A still from Companion official trailer (Image via Warne Bros. Pictures)

In the movie, Sophie Thatcher plays Iris, while Jack Quaid portrays Josh. The supporting cast includes Lukas Gage as Patrick, Megan Suri as Kat, Harvey Guillen as Eli, and Rupert Friend as Sergey.

Thatcher and Quaid's performances truly elevate the film. The former's portrayal of Iris captivates the audience, drawing them into the story.

The makers have used this film to confront audiences with the reality of toxic relationships today, focusing on the control that pervades several such dynamics. In simple terms, in toxic relationships, one person tries to control their partner as if they were a robot, wanting their feelings to match their mood.

