Yellowjackets season 3: Full list of cast in the series

SHOWTIME's hit survival horror series returns, with Yellowjackets season 3 premiering on Friday, February 14, 2025. The group's cannibalism is now exposed, and while the crash survivors lost their shelter in a massive fire during the 1990s, they also lost one of their own at the hands of another in the present day.

The returning cast members are becoming fewer following Natalie's death in season 2 of Yellowjackets. However, most of the core cast who are still alive will be returning. Melanie Lynskey and Sophie Nélisse, for instance, will reprise their roles as the adult and teen versions of Shaun, respectively. Additionally, some new faces are joining the 1990s version of the cast.

Episodes 1 and 2 of Yellowjackets season 3, directed by Bark Nickerson and Billie Woodruff, respectively, will be released simultaneously on the premiere date. According to the official trailer from Showtime, the new season promises more gore, tense action, and mystery as the characters strive to survive both the wilderness and the new threats they face in the present day.

Main cast and characters in Yellowjackets season 3

Melanie Lynskey and Sophie Nélisse as Shauna Shipmen

Melanie Lynskey and Sophie Nélisse play Shauna (Image via Paramount+)

Shauna in Yellowjackets season 3 is a stay-at-home mom confronting issues with her daughter and husband, as well as covering up a murder she committed. Years earlier, her intense side emerged while she struggled to survive in the wilderness, pregnant, alongside others.

Melanie Lynskey portrays the character in the present day, while Sophie Nélisse plays her younger self. Lynskey has previously appeared in Togetherness, Two and a Half Men, and Don't Look Up, while Nélisse has acted in The Parent Family, The Rest of Us, and Two Women.

Christina Ricci and Samantha Hanratty as Misty Quigley

Christina Ricci and Samantha Hanratty play Misty (Image via Paramount+)

Christina Ricci reprises her role as Misty in Yellowjackets season 3, with Samantha Hanratty portraying the teenage version. Misty enters Yellowjackets season 3 as Natalie's murderer in the present day after accidentally killing her during a confrontation with Lottie. In the 1990s timeline, she came out of season 2 as a murderer after killing her friend Crystal.

Ricci played Marilyn Thornhill in Wednesday and also starred in Z: The Beginning of Everything, Speed Racer, and The Matrix Resurrections, while Hanratty can be seen in Atlas, Another Girl, Salem, and Shameless.

Tawny Cypress and Jasmin Savoy Brown as Taissa

Tawny Cypress and Jasmin Savoy Brown play Taissa (Image via Paramount+)

Tawny Cypress and Jasmin Savoy Brown return in Yellowjackets season 3 as the older and younger versions of Taissa, respectively. Taissa helped save the girls from the cabin fire in the 1990s, but in the present, she is plagued by her sleepwalking.

Cypress was a recurring cast member on Unforgettable and also guest-starred on Billions, The Equalizer, and Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector. Meanwhile, Brown's previous works include For the People, The Leftover, and both Scream and Scream VI movies.

Simone Kessell and Courtney Eaton as Lottie

Simone Kessell and Courtney Eaton play Lottie (Image via Paramount+)

Another returning duo in Yellowjackets season 3 are Simone Kessell and Courtney Eaton, as the older and teen version of Lottie, respectively. Coming into the brand-new season, Lottie's character at the present time is on her way to being institutionalized again.

Kessell's previous projects include Critical Incident, Reckoning, The Crossing, and Outlaws, while Eaton was previously in Line of Duty, Gods of Egypt, and Mad Max: Fury Road.

Sophie Thatcher as teen Natalie

Sophie Thatcher plays teen Natalie (Image via Paramount+)

With the older version of Natalie, played by Juliette Lewis, dying in the Yellowjackets season 2 finale, Lewis is not likely to return in season 3. However, Sophie Thatcher, who plays the teen Natalie in the 1990s timeline, will reprise her role as the newly crowned Antler Queen.

Thatcher starred in several film productions, including Companion, Heretic, The Boogeyman, and MaXXXine. She also appeared as a guest star in Chicago Med and The Exorcist.

Other cast members Yellowjackets season 3

Below are the rest of the cast members returning to reprise their roles in the survival thriller's third season.

Liv Hewson as teen Van

Ellie Purnell as teen Jackie

Steven Krueger as coach Ben Scott

Warren Kole as Jeff

Lauren Ambrose as Van

Kevin Alves as Travis

Alexa Barajas as Mari

Nia Sondaya as Akilah

Jenna Burgess as Melissa

Elijah Wood as Walter

Sarah Desjardins as Callie

There are also a few new faces joining the cast of Yellowjackets season 3, although the characters they will be playing in the story remain to be determined:

Anisa Harris as teen Robin

Silvana Estifanos as teen Britt

Hilary Swank as TBA

Joel McHale as TBA

Ashley Sutton as TBA

Yellowjackets season 3 premieres on Friday, February 14, 2025, at 3 am ET, only on Paramount+ with Showtime.

