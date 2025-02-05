Yellowjackets season 2 recap: All to remember before watching season 3

Showtime's part-horror thriller, part-survival show, Yellowjackets season 2, aired on Showtime and Paramount+ with Showtime from March to May 2023. The 9-episode season followed the harrowing tale of a high school girls' soccer team after their plane crashed in Canada, leaving them to fend for themselves in the wilderness. The show was filled with twists, dramas, traumas, and unexpected deaths.

It was loosely inspired by the real-life story of the Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571 disaster and the novel Lord of the Flies by William Golding. The overarching story of the series told what happened to the girls in the 90s in the Canadian wilderness and the 2021 timeline when their trauma continued to haunt them.

In the 90s timelines of season 2, the girls suffered the unbearable winter in the wilderness where they were trapped. It meant they were trapped inside most days with a quickly dwindling food source. Meanwhile, in 2021, the girls were forced to confront what happened years ago and the trauma they still have while dealing with recent disasters.

Sophie Nélisse, Melanie Lynskey, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Tawny Cypress starred in the second season, among others. Ahead of the season 3 premiere, where the four stars are expected to reprise their roles, here's a brief recap of Yellowjackets season 2.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Yellowjackets season 2. Reader's discretion is advised.

What happened in Yellowjackets season 2?

The second season of Yellowjackets kicked off after the events in season 1, with teen Jackie dead, adult Shauna becoming a murderer again, and most of the adult versions of the girls becoming who they were back in the wilderness years ago. Their lives, past and present, were falling apart.

In the 90s timeline

Winter was in full force at the beginning of Yellowjackets season 2, making the girls' lives in the wilderness even tougher. They were trapped indoors most days, and with the limited game in the area, their supplies were dwindling fast. While Jackie was already dead in the second season, her corpse was stored in the meat shed as everyone waited until the ground thaws so they could bury her.

However, after an attempt to cremate Jackie's body, her cooked corpse quickly became the source of sustenance for the starving group, much to Coach Ben's horror. Shauna also gave birth to a stillbirth baby in Yellowjackets season 2, but before she realized it, she had a post-birth hallucination about her baby being alive and eaten by the group.

While still mourning Jackie, whose death she still blamed herself for, Shauna also mourned the loss of her baby. Meanwhile, the rest of the group continued to venture into the wilderness to find food and their other members. Javi was alive, but they never found Crystal's body.

Eating Jackie's corpse was the start of the girls' cannibalism journey in Yellowjackets season 2, which soon evolved into hunting each other for food. They draw cards, and whoever gets the queen will be hunted for dinner. It was Natalie, so the girls chased after her. But Javi, who wanted to help Natalie by telling her his hiding place when he ran away, fell through the ice.

With Misty's encouragement, Natalie lets Javi drown to save herself from being hunted. In the end, with Javi dead, the girls end up feasting on him.

In the 2021 timeline

The adult versions of the girls, no matter how they tried to move on from what happened in the wilderness years ago, their past continued to call them back.

Adult Lottie in Yellowjackets (Image via Paramount+)

Callie, Shauna and Jeff's teenage daughter thought that her parents were murderers. Shauna was being investigated for the disappearance of an old flame, and Misty was coaching her on how to handle the cops.

The girls also reconnected with each other at Lottie's wellness center, regrouped, and came clean about the recent disasters in their lives: Van's depression, Tai's fugue state, Misty's killing Jessica, and Shauna's killing Adam.

Everything that happened in the Yellowjacket season 2 finale

Yellowjackets season 2 episode 9 saw the girls in the 90s timeline carrying Javi's dead body back to the cabin. Lottie, who wasn't there during the game of cards, learned from Misty about how they drew cards to determine which of the girls would be hunted. She said that it was Natalie, but Javi died during the game, which she said was good because with him dead, they have food now.

Natalie also became the new Antler Queen after Lottie said that while the team tried to kill Nat, "it" wouldn't let them. By the end of season 2, Coach Ben returned to the cabin but also left shortly after learning about Javi's death and thinking that the girls killed him. But not before he set fire to the cabin. The group was safe, but they watched their only source of shelter in the wilderness burn down in front of them.

Meanwhile, in the present day in Yellowjackets season 2, the detectives closed in on Shauna, Natalie, and Taissa in Lottie's compound as they continued to try to pin them for Shauna's former lover's murder.

However, one of the detectives, Kevyn, dropped dead after Walter slipped phenobarbital in his cup. While he allowed the other detective to live, he set him up in a way that he wouldn't be coming after any of the girls for both murders.

While Walter was busy taking care of business, the girls were busy going back into their old ways—drawing cards and hunting one of their own. This time, Shauna got the dreaded queen of heart, setting the girls chasing after her. However, Callie was also in the woods and shot Lottie in the arm to save her mom. Another woman, Lisa, arrived to save Lottie.

However, as Natalie tried to calm Lisa Down, Misty decided to handle the situation. She charged at Lisa, attempting to inject her with the phenobarbital, but just as she was about to stab her, Natalie shoved the other woman. In the end, the crowned Antler Queen in the 90s, Natalie, faced her death in the present timeline in Yellowjackets season 2.

Catch all nine episodes of Yellowjackets season 2 on Paramount+ with a subscription. Meanwhile, Yellowjackets season 3 will premiere on Paramount+ with Showtime on Friday, February 14, 2025.

