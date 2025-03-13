The Electric State: Release date, trailer, cast, and everything we know so far

The Electric State, one of the most anticipated sci-fi films of 2025, will be released on Netflix on March 14, 2025. Directed by the Russo brothers, famous for their work on Avengers: Endgame, this movie brings together a blend of adventure, action, and dystopian themes. Fans of thrilling, futuristic stories won’t have to wait much longer, as the film promises to win audiences over with its unique plot and stellar cast.

Based on Simon Stålenhag’s 2018 graphic novel, the film is set in a world ravaged by a war between humans and robots. The film follows Michelle, portrayed by Millie Bobby Brown, as she embarks on a journey to find her missing brother. Accompanied by a robot and a drifter, she traverses the desolate American West, uncovering dark secrets hidden within a war-torn landscape.

The story is set in the retro-futuristic 1990s, where robots and humans live in a fragile peace. Michelle’s journey to locate her brother becomes a perilous adventure across an electrified, high-tech wasteland. Along the way, Michelle and her companions will uncover a mechanical conspiracy that could alter the fate of humanity.

“The story felt like a fairy tale to us. We really wanted to play into those very elemental aspects of a fairy tale,” Anthony Russo said to Tudum on March 7, 2025.

The Electric State arrives on Netflix on March 14, 2025

The movie, premiering on March 14, 2025, runs for 128 minutes. Sci-fi adventure fans can experience a cinematic experience from this film. Fans of the Russo brothers' previous work are eager to see how their direction shapes this adaptation of Stålenhag's novel.

The emotional core of the movie, which is about the need for family, was what struck Simon Stålenhag the most. The movie is a little different from the book in terms of genre. However, the main idea is present and skillfully developed.

Plot of The Electric State

After a terrible war between humans and robots, Michelle, a young woman, starts The Electric State to find her younger brother. Teaming up with a drifter named Keats, played by Chris Pratt, she has a toy robot with her. Taking into account the aftermath of the war, they set out on a road trip through the empty American West.

Electricity and division divide the world around them, and a dangerous plot could ruin their mission. In a world that has been forever changed by war, Michelle and her friends face dangerous problems as they try to uncover the truth.

Trailer analysis

At the beginning of the trailer for The Electric State, a character asks if a robot is loaded. Michelle (Millie Bobby Brown), the main character, is determined to find her brother. Keats (Chris Pratt), her robot friend and the strange drifter, is with her.

The trailer shows that the group is being chased, with dramatic scenes of fights and chases. The dramatic voiceover shows how determined Michelle is to save her brother and also talks about the bigger mechanical plot that threatens humanity's future.

There are quick shots of dangerous enemies, landscapes that are charged with electricity, and robots working with people. Combining emotional stakes and suspense, the trailer makes it evident that the movie is about to be an exciting ride.

Cast of the movie

Millie Bobby Brown as Michelle, Chris Pratt as Keats, and Anthony Mackie as the voice of the robot friend are just a few of the great actors in The Electric State. Stars like Ke Huy Quan, Stanley Tucci, Giancarlo Esposito, Woody Harrelson, Brian Cox, and more join them as additional cast of the movie.

The Electric State will be available to stream on Netflix.

