"So that requires some sacrifice" - When The Electric State star Chris Pratt shared his transformation journey of becoming an action star

Chris Pratt, star of the upcoming Netflix science fiction adventure comedy The Electric State, is known for going through one of the most remarkable physical transformations in Hollywood to turn himself into a bankable action star. He famously got ripped ahead of 2014 when he transitioned from television sitcom to the big screens.

Recalling his experience of getting in shape, Pratt shared in 2022,

“You soon kind of realize that you feel better emotionally, physically, mentally, spiritually. So that requires some sacrifice.”

The actor’s initial claim to fame was playing Andy Dwyer in the NBC mockumentary series Parks and Recreation from 2009 to 2015, at one point during which he reportedly weighed around 300 pounds. But that changed in the final two seasons of the show, as Chris Pratt was cast as the Marvel superhero Star Lord, aka Peter Quill, in the 2014 film Guardians of the Galaxy by James Gunn.

He reportedly lost 70 pounds to become an action star, a physique he has had to maintain for his appearances across the Marvel Cinematic Universe while leading other franchises such as Jurassic World. Apart from the two franchises, Pratt also starred in projects such as Passengers (2016), The Tomorrow War (2021), and The Terminal List (2022 onwards).

What sacrifices did Chris Pratt make during his transformation journey?

For Chris Pratt to transform into a quintessential Hollywood lead, sacrifices had to be made, especially with his eating habits. In an interview with Men’s Health in 2022, Pratt shared that while playing Andy in Parks and Recreation, his lunch would comprise five cheeseburgers, something he has never even considered since getting shredded.

The shift in attitude changed how he felt about eating. Pratt has claimed that he feels bored while eating and great during the time in between meals since getting in shape.

Speaking of the first time he lost weight for Guardians of the Galaxy, Pratt reveals what he went through, saying,

“You don’t get to eat as much as you’d like. You don’t get to party as much as you’d like.”

He added:

“You get to work out a little more than you’d probably like. But the reason it gets harder is I’m getting older. My body doesn’t recover quite as quickly. But, you know, I’m healthy, healthiest I have ever been.”

The actor also shares the diet plan that helped him lose body fat. He admits to having done intermittent fasting, consuming food only between the window of noon to 6 pm. At the time, his diet consisted of lean protein, such as chicken breasts and lots of vegetables. While Pratt likes to have his coffee black, his cheat meal comprises desserts of all sorts.

Chris Pratt stars with Milli Bobby Brown in The Electric State

In his latest turn as an action adventure hero, Chris Pratt joins Stranger Things star Milly Bobby Brown in The Electric State, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. The film is set to release on the streaming platform Netflix on Friday, March 14, 2025.

Inspired by the eponymous 2018 illustrated novel by Simon Stalenhag, the story follows a young woman (Brown) searching for her brother in a dystopian world with the help of a charismatic smuggler (Pratt) and their companion robots.

While The Electric State boasts a stellar supporting cast that includes Ke Huy Quan, Stanley Tucci, Giancarlo Esposito, Jason Alexander, Woody Norman, Woody Harrelson, Anthony Mackie, Brian Cox, and Jenny Slate, it has reportedly failed to impress critics. The film has a 23% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes ahead of its release.

Catch The Electric State on Netflix on March 14, 2025.

