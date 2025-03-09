"It's called a Walkman" — The Electric State star Chris Pratt tests his co-star Millie Bobby Brown's tech knowledge

Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown recently engaged in a playful exchange in a promotional video for the upcoming Netflix film The Electric State. The video was posted on YouTube on March5, 2025, with the title Chris Pratt Tests Millie Bobby Brown's Knowledge on 90s Tech. It featured Pratt explaining the functionalities of various classic gadgets, including tape recorders, answering machines, and Polaroid cameras.

Pratt, who portrays a character rooted in the nostalgic past, demonstrated how the Walkman, a portable cassette player, was a revolutionary device in its time. Reminiscing about the days when one could simply walk around with the device, which is unknown to Brown, he said:

"But you can walk around with this. It's called a Walkman," he explained.

The Electric State stars Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown in lead roles and is scheduled to be released on March 14, 2025.

The Electric State stars Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown compare tech devices

During the promotional segment, Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown compared the technologies that defined their respective generations.

When Pratt showed the Enola Holmes star a Polaroid camera, she remarked:

"You can't see yourself?"

Both then clicked a picture of themselves together, and he explained that one should shake the print to display the captured image. Brown, however, admitted she had not heard of that.

Further into the conversation, Pratt introduced answering machines and the concept of recording one's own outgoing voicemail. The 45-year-old actor reminisced about the era when a tape recorder required manual rewinding and physical storage of cassettes. Brown, who is 21, humorously questioned how anyone could send a text message using a device without a screen.

In the promotional video, Millie asked:

"Wait, what are these then?

Chris answered:

"Those are answering machines."

Further, in the promotional video, Chris Pratt added that the voicemail was like an Instagram when he was a child.

"That was like my Instagram as a kid. My outgoing message. I would always make it funny. It's the first time I could entertain someone through technology. "

What is The Electric State about?

The Electric State is a sci-fi comedy that mixes old-school vibes with a broken future. The Russo brothers (Avengers directors) are at the helm, and it's based on Simon Stålenhag's book from 2018.

The official synopsis of the movie reads:

"An orphaned teen hits the road with a mysterious robot to find her long-lost brother, teaming up with a smuggler and his wisecracking sidekick."

The movie is set in a messed-up American West after the world went kaput. It's about Michelle (Millie Bobby Brown), who travels to a ruined place with a weird robot toy and a smuggler named Keats (Chris Pratt). It's a coming-of-age story set in total chaos.

The movie looks at how humans survive, keep hope alive, and stay together when tech and nature crash into each other. The creators made a world where old stuff, like simple gadgets, hangs around with what's left of a society destroyed by a war between people and robots. This mix of old and new is a significant part of the movie's look and feel.

In the movie, Michelle is trying to find her little brother, and that takes her into zones controlled by crazy tech and really bad people. She has to make friends, fight enemies, and figure out how her family is wrapped up in the remains of some super-advanced group.

Who stars in The Electric State?

Millie Bobby Brown plays Michelle, and Chris Pratt is the cool smuggler, Keats. There's also Ke Huy Quan, Jason Alexander, Woody Harrelson, Anthony Mackie, Brian Cox, Jenny Slate, Giancarlo Esposito, and Stanley Tucci. As per Forbes, Netflix spent around $320 million making this, so it's one of their priciest movies ever.

The movie was filmed in Atlanta, Georgia, in the fall of 2024, as per IMDb. The movie was premiered on February 24, 2025, at Grauman's Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles, California,

The movie will be exclusively available on Netflix from March 14, 2025 onwards.

