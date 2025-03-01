All the New Movies Streaming on Netflix in March 2025

Netflix continues to deliver an exciting mix of originals, catering to every kind of movie lover. Whether one is drawn to true crime, heartfelt dramas, or action-packed thrillers, March 2025 offers a diverse lineup of must-watch movies.

This month revisits one of America’s most infamous crimes with Chaos: The Manson Murders, while The Life List delivers a character-driven drama.

Action enthusiasts can look forward to Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, the sequel to the 2018 heist thriller. Lastly, The Outrun offers a compelling adaptation of Amy Liptrot’s memoir, exploring addiction and self-discovery.

Life List, and other releases on Netflix in March 2025

1) The Electric State (March 14)

The Electric State is a 2025 American science fiction adventure comedy-drama film directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

The film is a loose adaptation of Simon Stålenhag's 2018 illustrated novel of the same title and features Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt.

Based in a parallel world where robots have been excluded from interacting with humans for safety purposes, the novel follows a young woman who accompanies a vagabond and his robot bodyguards on a quest to find her missing brother and reveal secrets.

The Electric State is releasing on Netflix on March 14, 2025.

2) The Life List (March 28)

Life List is a forthcoming American romantic comedy-drama film directed and written by Adam Brooks. The film is adapted from Lori Nelson Spielman's novel of the same title.

After her mother's death, Alex remembers what she used to dream of as a child and decides to achieve it. However, she realizes that pursuing old dreams gives her unexpected but life-altering experiences.

March 28, 2025 is the world premiere of Life List on Netflix.

3) Den of Thieves 2: Pantera (March 20)

A sequel to Den of Thieves (Image via Prime Video)

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera is a 2025 American heist film and the sequel to Den of Thieves, which was released in 2018. Gerard Butler and O'Shea Jackson Jr. will reprise their roles for this movie, with Christian Gudegast returning as writer and director.

The film draws inspiration from the 2003 Antwerp diamond heist and follows an LASD sheriff as he tracks a suspected thief to Europe.

However, instead of making an arrest, he seeks to form an alliance with him for a robbery.

Lionsgate released Den of Thieves 2: Pantera theatrically in the United States on January 10, 2025. It will arrive on Netflix on March 20.

4) CHAOS: The Manson Murders (March 7)

Director Errol Morris delves into the enigma of the Manson family killings in CHAOS: The Manson Murders, debuting March 7. The documentary reveals new links between the CIA, LSD, Charles Manson, Jack Ruby, and prosecutor Vincent Bugliosi, author of the 1974 bestseller Helter Skelter.

Based on archival interviews and photographs, the movie challenges accepted accounts and explores the broader cultural and political currents of the 1960s.

Morris, an award-winning investigative journalist, presents a fresh perspective on the case, overturning long-held assumptions and exposing the forces at play during that era.

The new documentary film premieres on March 7.

5) Plankton: The Movie (March 7)

A still from the movie Plankton: The Movie (Image via Netflix)

Plankton: The Movie is an upcoming animated musical comedy based on SpongeBob SquarePants, directed by Dave Needham.

The movie follows Plankton as his plans for world domination are disrupted when his computer wife, Karen, takes control. Forced to team up with SpongeBob, Plankton must find a way to stop her and repair their relationship.

The film, the second in the SpongeBob spin-off series, premieres on Netflix on March 7, 2025.

Movies Coming to Netflix in March 2025:

March 1

50 First Dates

Annie

Beginners

Black Hawk Down

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Blood and Bone

Cell 211

Do the Right Thing

Friday

High-Rise

The Holiday

Ma

Next Friday

Pride & Prejudice

Runaway Jury

See No Evil, Hear No Evil

Sicario

Ted

Vampires

Wedding Crashers

March 6

Power Rangers

March 7

Chaos: The Manson Murders

Delicious

Nadaaniyan

Plankton: The Movie

March 14

Audrey

The Electric State

March 18

The Outrun

March 20

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera

March 21

Little Siberia

Revelations

