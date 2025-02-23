7 romantic comedies to watch if you liked Ticket to Paradise

Ticket to Paradise (2022) is a romantic comedy film starring Academy Award winners Julia Roberts and George Clooney. In the movie, they play an ex-couple who are reunited in a last-ditch effort to stop their daughter from rushing into marriage in Bali.

Clooney and Roberts' chemistry drives a blend of heartfelt moments and humorous one-liners. Love, regret, and forgiveness are woven into this heartwarming film.

If viewers enjoyed Ticket to Paradise, here are seven other films that combine romance, comedy, and stunning scenery.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Runaway Bride and 6 other romantic comedies to watch if you liked Ticket to Paradise

1) It's Complicated (2009)

Meryl Streep and Alec Baldwin in the movie It's Complicated (Image via Amazon)

It's Complicated is a romantic comedy film by Nancy Meyers, starring Meryl Streep, Alec Baldwin, and Steve Martin. It follows Jane, a newly divorced baker who rekindles an old affair with her ex-husband, Jake, while also catching the eye of her architect, Adam.

Jane and Jake are close friends, but their scandalous affair complicates things—especially since Jake is remarried. Meanwhile, Adam, a recently divorced architect, becomes infatuated with Jane, forming a love triangle.

It's Complicated combines humor and real moments as it delves into love, redemption, and contemporary relationships. While Ticket to Paradise reunites ex-lovers in Bali, this film tracks a similarly tumultuous rekindling of passion.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+

2) The Proposal (2009)

Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock in The Proposal (Image via Apple TV+)

The Proposal is a romantic comedy directed by Anne Fletcher starring Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds, alongside Malin Åkerman, Craig T. Nelson, Mary Steenburgen, and Betty White.

The film follows Margaret Tate, a Canadian book editor under the threat of deportation. On having her visa denied, she coerces her assistant, Andrew Paxton, to become her fiancé so she could remain in America.

Andrew agrees but sets his own terms, including a trip to his family’s ranch in Alaska. As they maintain the charade, real feelings emerge. The Proposal blends comedy, romance, and renewals.

Like Ticket to Paradise, this rom-com features reluctant partners caught in an unexpected love story, set against stunning backdrops from Bali to Alaska.

Where to watch: Apple TV+, Prime Video

3) Runaway Bride (1999)

Richard Gere and Julia Roberts in Runaway Bride (Image via Apple TV+)

Runaway Bride is a rom-com directed by Garry Marshall, starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere. Journalist Ike Graham writes an exposé on Maggie Carpenter, a woman known for ditching grooms at the altar. When his story is challenged, he visits her hometown to see if she will flee her fourth wedding.

When Ike gets to know Maggie, he unexpectedly falls in love with her. Runaway Bride, the second collaboration between Gere and Roberts after Pretty Woman, blends romance, comedy, and self-discovery.

Similar to Ticket to Paradise, the film manages to survive on witty dialogue and a picturesque location.

Where to watch: Prime Video

4) About Time (2013)

About Time, a sci-fi romantic comedy (Image via Apple TV+)

About Time is a British sci-fi romantic comedy by Richard Curtis, starring Domhnall Gleeson, Rachel McAdams, and Bill Nighy. On his 21st birthday, Tim Lake discovers that the men in his family can travel back in time. Unable to change major events, he uses his gift to find love.

Tim falls in love with Mary and manipulates their relationship using time travel, but eventually realizes he cannot escape the struggles of life. Blending humor, romance, and lessons in life, About Time explores love, destiny, and living life to its fullest.

Similar to Ticket to Paradise, this film blends romance, comedy, and stunning scenery while exploring the uncertainty of love—one complicated by in-laws, the other with time travel.

Where to watch: Prime Video

5) Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Jack Nicholson and Nancy Meyers in Something's Gotta Give (Image via Apple TV+)

Something's Gotta Give is a romantic comedy-drama by Nancy Meyers, starring Jack Nicholson and Diane Keaton as an unlikely late-life couple. The supporting cast includes Keanu Reeves and Frances McDormand. The story follows aging playboy Harry Sanborn, who unexpectedly falls for a woman his own age.

When Harry visits the Hamptons with his young girlfriend, he clashes with her mother, Erica. After a heart attack places him in her hands, their bickering erupts into romance—complicated by Erica's charismatic young doctor.

Much like Ticket to Paradise's Bali, the Hamptons serve as a stunning backdrop for romance and second chances.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV+

6) Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

Henry Golding and Constance Wu in Crazy Rich Asians (Image via Prime Video)

Jon M. Chu directed the 2018 romantic comedy-drama Crazy Rich Asians, based on the novel by Kevin Kwan.

Starring Constance Wu and Henry Golding, the film follows Rachel Chu, a Chinese-American economics professor. She joins her boyfriend, Nick Young, on a trip to Singapore and discovers that he comes from the country's wealthiest family.

Delighted that Nick's best mate is marrying, Rachel isn't prepared for the attention that comes with dating Singapore's most eligible bachelor. Dealing with jealous socialites, relatives, and Nick’s disapproving mother, she struggles with love, family, and identity.

While Ticket to Paradise captures the beauty of Bali, Crazy Rich Asians showcases Singapore's lavish lifestyle, where relationships add depth to the romance.

Where to watch: Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime Video

7) Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Jason Segel in Forgetting Sarah Marshall (Image via Prime Video)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall is a romantic comedy directed by Nicholas Stoller, starring Jason Segel, Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis, and Russell Brand.

Despondent over his split with girlfriend Sarah, musician Peter escapes to Hawaii to start a fresh life. Peter's getaway takes a turn when he runs into Sarah and her rockstar boyfriend at the same resort. Left heartbroken, he takes refuge in eccentric tourists and a sweet hotel receptionist (Mila Kunis).

Forgetting Sarah Marshall creates a hilarious romantic parody of love and freedom by fusing humor, melancholy, and consciousness. A utopian paradise island serves as the backdrop for both romance and mayhem.

Similar to Ticket to Paradise, this movie has humor, sweet moments, and a second-chance romance.

Where to watch: Apple TV+, Prime Video

Viewers can stream the romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

