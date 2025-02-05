8 movies to watch if you loved We Live in Time

We Live in Time is a romantic comedy-drama directed by John Crowley and written by Nick Payne. The film follows a couple, played by Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh, for 10 years. It premiered on September 6, 2024.

Almut Brühl, a cook and former figure skater, starts dating recently divorced Tobias Durand in We Live in Time. Almut is diagnosed with cancer and undergoes therapy as their relationship blossoms. She tries to work and take care of her family while also participating in the prestigious Bocuse d'Or tournament despite the disease.

While making complex health decisions, Tobias and Almut must figure out a way to confront all the challenges of planning their life together.

Trending

Here are seven movies like We Live in Time that viewers may enjoy for their heartfelt portrayal of love and how relationships change through the trials of life.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong fully to the author.

The Big Sick, and 7 other movies to watch if you loved We Live in Time

1) Eternal Sunshine of a Spotless Mind

Eternal Sunshine of a Spotless Mind (Image via Apple TV+)

Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet starred in Michel Gondry's sci-fi romance drama Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, written and directed by Charlie Kaufman. The film narrates the story of two lovers who, after their breakup, undergo a procedure to have all memories of each other wiped away.

Alexander Pope's 1717 poem Eloisa to Abelard inspired the title. Clementine (Kate Winslet) undergoes a procedure to erase all memories of her ex-boyfriend, Joel (Jim Carrey), after a painful breakup.

When Joel discovers this, he decides to undergo the same procedure to erase his memories. The movie is about personal relationships and their complexities.

Like Joel and Clementine, who erase bad memories only to realize they want to hold on to their relationship, the couple in We Live in Time reflects on their decade-long highs and lows. Both films deal with the circular nature of relationships and the emotional baggage of choices made in the past.

Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Video

2) Your Name

Your Name (Image via Crunchyroll)

Your Name (Kimi no Na wa.) is a Japanese animated fantasy film written and directed by Makoto Shinkai. The story follows high school students Taki Tachibana and Mitsuha Miyamizu, who unexpectedly begin swapping bodies despite having never met, causing chaos in each other's lives.

Two teens, one from a tranquil rural hamlet and the other from frenetic Tokyo, have their lives unexpectedly connected by a comet. For weeks, they begin to wake up in each other's bodies, initially believing it to be a dream.

As they adjust, they learn about one other's lives and exchange notes, but ultimately they uncover the more sinister realities and realize their bond is far stronger and linked to a destiny.

The emotional bond between two people whose lives are significantly impacted by time and fate is discussed in both Your Name and We Live in Time.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Crunchyroll

3) The Big Sick

The Big Sick (Image via Prime Video)

The Big Sick is a romantic comedy-drama directed by Michael Showalter, from a screenplay by Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani. Based on the real-life courtship between Gordon and Nanjiani, it follows an interracial couple who must work through cultural differences.

Kumail, a struggling comedian, secretly dates Emily while his Pakistani parents push for an arranged marriage. When she discovers his deception, they break up. Soon after, Emily falls into a coma, forcing Kumail to bond with her wary parents while questioning his own future and cultural expectations.

The Big Sick and We Live in Time both explore relationships tested by external challenges. While Emily’s illness complicates her bond with Kumail, Tobias and Almut face similar struggles with Almut’s cancer.

Where to watch: Prime Video

4) The Spectacular Now

The Spectacular Now (Image via Apple TV+)

The Spectacular Now is a coming-of-age romantic drama about Sutter (Miles Teller), a charismatic high school senior with a troubled past, and Aimee (Shailene Woodley), a shy introvert. As they grow closer, Sutter faces family issues and self-destructive habits, ultimately confronting his future with an optimistic yet uncertain outlook.

Both We Live in Time and The Spectacular Now explore the challenges of growing up, how love shapes identity, and the uncertainty of change.

Where to watch: Apple TV+, Prime Video

5) Call Me by Your Name

Call Me by Your Name (Italian: Chiamami col tuo nome) is a romantic drama movie directed by Luca Guadagnino. Set in Northern Italy in the summer of 1983, the film follows 17-year-old Elio Perlman and his relationship with 24-year-old graduate student Oliver, who comes to help Elio's father, Samuel, an archaeology professor.

As their bond deepens, Elio faces emotional distress when Oliver must leave at the end of the summer. Both Call Me by Your Name and We Live in Time focus on the emotional depth of love in a fleeting moment.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+

6) Tune in for Love

Tune in for Love (Image via Netflix)

Tune in for Love is a South Korean romantic movie directed by Jung Ji-woo and starring Kim Go-eun and Jung Hae-in. After being recently released from prison, Hyun-woo begins working at Mi-soo's bakery in 1994.

As Hyun-woo and Mi-soo grow closer, his past forces him to leave. Years later, he tries to reconnect, only to find Mi-soo has moved on. When they meet again, unresolved issues complicate their relationship.

Like We Live in Time, Tune in for Love explores rekindled love after life’s disruptions, with both couples facing missed opportunities and second chances.

Where to watch: Netflix

7) Bridge to Terabithian

Bridge to Terabithian (Image via Netflix)

Gábor Csupó's fantasy drama Bridge to Terabithia is based on Katherine Paterson's 1977 book. It centers on 12-year-old artist Jesse Aarons, who makes friends with his new neighbor, Leslie Burke. To get away from their problems, they band together to establish the mystical realm of Terabithia.

We Live in Time and Bridge to Terabithia both explore emotional connections—romantic and platonic. While Jesse and Leslie escape life’s challenges together, Tobias and Almut find comfort in their relationship.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+

8) About Time

A still from the movie About Time (Image via Netflix)

About Time is a romantic sci-fi comedy-drama film by Richard Curtis, starring Domhnall Gleeson, Rachel McAdams, and Bill Nighy. The plot follows a young man who can travel back in time and tries to change his past in an attempt to improve his future.

When Tim Lake (played by Domhnall Gleeson) turns 21, his father (played by Bill Nighy) reveals that the men in their family can travel through time. Tim uses this ability to improve his life, especially to win over Mary (Rachel McAdams), but he learns that time travel can’t protect him or his family from life’s challenges.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Netflix

We Live in Time is available for streaming on major platforms, including Prime Video, HBO Max, and Apple TV+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback