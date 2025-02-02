What's new on Netflix in February 2025? Two Weeks Notice, Envious season 2, and more

Netflix is rolling out new shows and films in February 2025. The streaming platform will showcase a wide range of content, including Kinda Pregnant, Envious season 2, and Love Is Blind season 8.

Besides, thriller fans can watch Robert De Niro's upcoming American political drama Zero Day on the platform. Along with an array of other films, Miss Congeniality and Two Weeks Notice will also be accessible for a binge-watch. From older films to brand-new arrivals, February on Netflix offers diverse choices.

Fans of documentary can watch Surviving Black Hawk Down, while drama lovers can stream Cobra Kai.

Upcoming releases on Netflix in February 2025

February 2025 is filled with a diverse collection of movies and TV shows on Netflix. Here are all the releases you can look forward to this month.

Saturday, February 01, 2025

Home Improvement seasons 1-8

Cult of Chucky

From Prada to Nada

Happy Feet

Happy Feet Two

It (2017)

Magic Mike XXL

Miss Congeniality

The Nice Guys

Parasite

Queen & Slim

Richie Rich

Space Jam

Spanglish

Two Weeks Notice

The Wedding Planner

Sakamoto Days

Sunday, February 02, 2025

The Founder

Monday, February 03, 2025

Bogotá: City of the Lost

Tuesday, February 04, 2025

The Graham Norton Show

Wednesday, February 05, 2025

Celebrity Bear Hunt

Envious season 2

Prison Cell 211

Sintonia season 5

Alone: Australia season 1

Grimsburg season 1

Kinda Pregnant

Thursday, February 06, 2025

Apple Cider Vinegar

The Åre Murders

Cassandra

Golden Kamuy: The Hunt of Prisoners in Hokkaido

Sweet Magnolias season 4

Supreme Models

Friday, February 07, 2025

The Greatest Rivalry: India vs. Pakistan

Pokémon Horizons season 2

Wrong Side of the Tracks season 4

The Conners season 6

A Different World seasons 1-6

Saturday, February 08, 2025

Spencer

Monday, February 10, 2025

Surviving Black Hawk Down

American Pickers season 16

Aftermath

Rambo (2008)

Rambo: Last Blood

Tuesday, February 11, 2025

The Graham Norton Show

Felipe Esparza: Raging Fool

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep

Peninsula

Train to Busan

Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Death Before the Wedding

Honeymoon Crasher

Thursday, February 13, 2025

Cobra Kai season 6, Part 3

Dog Days Out

The Exchange season 2

Resident Alien season 3

La Dolce Villa

Trial by Fire

Friday, February 14, 2025

I Am Married… But!

Love Is Blind season 8

Melo Movie

Valeria season 4

Dhoom Dhaam

Love Forever

The Most Beautiful Girl in the World

Umjolo: There Is No Cure

Saturday, February 15, 2025

Perfect Match season 1

Sunday, February 16, 2025

Don’t Let Go

Gold

Ted 2

Monday, February 17, 2025

Gabby’s Dollhouse season 11

Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Court of Gold

Too Hot to Handle: Germany season 2

Office Love

The Graham Norton Show

Rosebud Baker: The Mother Lode

Wednesday, February 19, 2025

My Family

To Catch a Killer

Thursday, February 20, 2025

Zero Day

Operation Finale

Sunday, February 23, 2025

SAG Awards at 8 pm ET.

Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Full Swing season 3

The Graham Norton Show

Really Love

Watcher

Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Brooklyn Nine-Nine seasons 5-6

Miss Italia Mustn’t Die

Thursday, February 27, 2025

Running Point

Toxic Town

Demon City

The Wrong Track

Friday, February 28, 2025

Aitana: Metamorphosis

Squad 36

Roosters

Stay tuned for more updates on all your favorite TV shows and movies on Netflix as the year progresses.

