What's new on Netflix in February 2025? Two Weeks Notice, Envious season 2, and more

Netflix is rolling out new shows and films in February 2025. The streaming platform will showcase a wide range of content, including Kinda Pregnant, Envious season 2, and Love Is Blind season 8.
Besides, thriller fans can watch Robert De Niro's upcoming American political drama Zero Day on the platform. Along with an array of other films, Miss Congeniality and Two Weeks Notice will also be accessible for a binge-watch. From older films to brand-new arrivals, February on Netflix offers diverse choices.
Fans of documentary can watch Surviving Black Hawk Down, while drama lovers can stream Cobra Kai.
Upcoming releases on Netflix in February 2025
February 2025 is filled with a diverse collection of movies and TV shows on Netflix. Here are all the releases you can look forward to this month.
Saturday, February 01, 2025
- Home Improvement seasons 1-8
- Cult of Chucky
- From Prada to Nada
- Happy Feet
- Happy Feet Two
- It (2017)
- Magic Mike XXL
- Miss Congeniality
- The Nice Guys
- Parasite
- Queen & Slim
- Richie Rich
- Space Jam
- Spanglish
- Two Weeks Notice
- The Wedding Planner
- Sakamoto Days
Sunday, February 02, 2025
- The Founder
Monday, February 03, 2025
- Bogotá: City of the Lost
Tuesday, February 04, 2025
- The Graham Norton Show
Wednesday, February 05, 2025
- Celebrity Bear Hunt
- Envious season 2
- Prison Cell 211
- Sintonia season 5
- Alone: Australia season 1
- Grimsburg season 1
- Kinda Pregnant
Thursday, February 06, 2025
- Apple Cider Vinegar
- The Åre Murders
- Cassandra
- Golden Kamuy: The Hunt of Prisoners in Hokkaido
- Sweet Magnolias season 4
- Supreme Models
Friday, February 07, 2025
- The Greatest Rivalry: India vs. Pakistan
- Pokémon Horizons season 2
- Wrong Side of the Tracks season 4
- The Conners season 6
- A Different World seasons 1-6
Saturday, February 08, 2025
- Spencer
Monday, February 10, 2025
- Surviving Black Hawk Down
- American Pickers season 16
- Aftermath
- Rambo (2008)
- Rambo: Last Blood
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
- The Graham Norton Show
- Felipe Esparza: Raging Fool
- The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep
- Peninsula
- Train to Busan
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
- Death Before the Wedding
- Honeymoon Crasher
Thursday, February 13, 2025
- Cobra Kai season 6, Part 3
- Dog Days Out
- The Exchange season 2
- Resident Alien season 3
- La Dolce Villa
- Trial by Fire
Friday, February 14, 2025
- I Am Married… But!
- Love Is Blind season 8
- Melo Movie
- Valeria season 4
- Dhoom Dhaam
- Love Forever
- The Most Beautiful Girl in the World
- Umjolo: There Is No Cure
Saturday, February 15, 2025
- Perfect Match season 1
Sunday, February 16, 2025
- Don’t Let Go
- Gold
- Ted 2
Monday, February 17, 2025
- Gabby’s Dollhouse season 11
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
- Court of Gold
- Too Hot to Handle: Germany season 2
- Office Love
- The Graham Norton Show
- Rosebud Baker: The Mother Lode
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
- My Family
- To Catch a Killer
Thursday, February 20, 2025
- Zero Day
- Operation Finale
Sunday, February 23, 2025
- SAG Awards at 8 pm ET.
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
- Full Swing season 3
- The Graham Norton Show
- Really Love
- Watcher
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine seasons 5-6
- Miss Italia Mustn’t Die
Thursday, February 27, 2025
- Running Point
- Toxic Town
- Demon City
- The Wrong Track
Friday, February 28, 2025
- Aitana: Metamorphosis
- Squad 36
- Roosters
