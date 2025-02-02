What's new on Netflix in February 2025? Two Weeks Notice, Envious season 2, and more

  • home icon
Upcoming February 2025 releases on Netflix
Upcoming February 2025 releases on Netflix

Netflix is rolling out new shows and films in February 2025. The streaming platform will showcase a wide range of content, including Kinda Pregnant, Envious season 2, and Love Is Blind season 8.

Besides, thriller fans can watch Robert De Niro's upcoming American political drama Zero Day on the platform. Along with an array of other films, Miss Congeniality and Two Weeks Notice will also be accessible for a binge-watch. From older films to brand-new arrivals, February on Netflix offers diverse choices.

Fans of documentary can watch Surviving Black Hawk Down, while drama lovers can stream Cobra Kai.

Upcoming releases on Netflix in February 2025

February 2025 is filled with a diverse collection of movies and TV shows on Netflix. Here are all the releases you can look forward to this month.

Saturday, February 01, 2025

  • Home Improvement seasons 1-8
  • Cult of Chucky
  • From Prada to Nada
  • Happy Feet
  • Happy Feet Two
  • It (2017)
  • Magic Mike XXL
  • Miss Congeniality
  • The Nice Guys
  • Parasite
  • Queen & Slim
  • Richie Rich
  • Space Jam
  • Spanglish
  • Two Weeks Notice
  • The Wedding Planner
  • Sakamoto Days

Sunday, February 02, 2025

  • The Founder

Monday, February 03, 2025

  • Bogotá: City of the Lost

Tuesday, February 04, 2025

  • The Graham Norton Show

Wednesday, February 05, 2025

  • Celebrity Bear Hunt
  • Envious season 2
  • Prison Cell 211
  • Sintonia season 5
  • Alone: Australia season 1
  • Grimsburg season 1
  • Kinda Pregnant

Thursday, February 06, 2025

  • Apple Cider Vinegar
  • The Åre Murders
  • Cassandra
  • Golden Kamuy: The Hunt of Prisoners in Hokkaido
  • Sweet Magnolias season 4
  • Supreme Models

Friday, February 07, 2025

  • The Greatest Rivalry: India vs. Pakistan
  • Pokémon Horizons season 2
  • Wrong Side of the Tracks season 4
  • The Conners season 6
  • A Different World seasons 1-6

Saturday, February 08, 2025

  • Spencer

Monday, February 10, 2025

  • Surviving Black Hawk Down
  • American Pickers season 16
  • Aftermath
  • Rambo (2008)
  • Rambo: Last Blood

Tuesday, February 11, 2025

  • The Graham Norton Show
  • Felipe Esparza: Raging Fool
  • The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep
  • Peninsula
  • Train to Busan

Wednesday, February 12, 2025

  • Death Before the Wedding
  • Honeymoon Crasher

Thursday, February 13, 2025

  • Cobra Kai season 6, Part 3
  • Dog Days Out
  • The Exchange season 2
  • Resident Alien season 3
  • La Dolce Villa
  • Trial by Fire

Friday, February 14, 2025

  • I Am Married… But!
  • Love Is Blind season 8
  • Melo Movie
  • Valeria season 4
  • Dhoom Dhaam
  • Love Forever
  • The Most Beautiful Girl in the World
  • Umjolo: There Is No Cure

Saturday, February 15, 2025

  • Perfect Match season 1

Sunday, February 16, 2025

  • Don’t Let Go
  • Gold
  • Ted 2

Monday, February 17, 2025

  • Gabby’s Dollhouse season 11

Tuesday, February 18, 2025

  • Court of Gold
  • Too Hot to Handle: Germany season 2
  • Office Love
  • The Graham Norton Show
  • Rosebud Baker: The Mother Lode

Wednesday, February 19, 2025

  • My Family
  • To Catch a Killer

Thursday, February 20, 2025

  • Zero Day
  • Operation Finale

Sunday, February 23, 2025

  • SAG Awards at 8 pm ET.

Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Wednesday, February 26, 2025

  • Brooklyn Nine-Nine seasons 5-6
  • Miss Italia Mustn’t Die

Thursday, February 27, 2025

  • Running Point
  • Toxic Town
  • Demon City
  • The Wrong Track

Friday, February 28, 2025

  • Aitana: Metamorphosis
  • Squad 36
  • Roosters

Stay tuned for more updates on all your favorite TV shows and movies on Netflix as the year progresses.

