One of the most treasured tropes that fans love to watch is enemies-to-lovers K-dramas and the recent addition to the genre, Doctor Slump, has been quite the talk of the town. The recent K-drama series starring Park Hyung-sik and Park Shin-hye has been one of the favorite releases for K-drama fans as they swoon over the undeniable chemistry between the two main characters.

The plot revolves around a burnt-out doctor who comes across his past high school rival during the lowest moment of his life. While his initial relationship with her was filled with competition and negativity, their present reunion surprisingly evokes romantic feelings between them, adding the series to the long and much-loved list of enemies-to-lovers K-dramas. For those who enjoy the rollercoaster ride of an enemies to lovers trope, there are quite a handful of series loaded in the K-drama filmography.

5 enemies-to-lovers K-dramas if you loved Doctor Slump starring Park Hyung-sik and Park Shin-hye

1) Crash Course In Romance

The 2023 K-drama starring Jung Kyung-ho and Jeon Do-yeon stands first on the list. The plot revolves around two adults in their thirties, a popular math tutor and a single mother, who cross paths with each other through an unfriendly encounter. However, as they get closer when the lead's daughter enters a special tutoring session with the math tutor, love blooms between the two.

2) Semantic Error

A BL series on the list of enemies-to-lovers K-dramas is Semantic Error, starring two male actors, Park Seo-ham and Park Jae-chan. The plot unfolds the blossoming love between a senior and junior at a university. While their initial interaction starts with a fight and bad energy, their constant bickering and pranks on each other as they work on a project together slowly delve into a love story.

3) My Love From The Star

A classic series on the list of enemies-to-lovers K-dramas is My Love From The Star, starring Kim Soo-hyun and Jun Ji-hyun. The series showcases the story of an alien on Earth who's waiting to return to his homeland and his neighbor, a growing actress. Despite their frequent fights and bickering, they both soon find themselves slowly warming up to each other as the drama progresses.

4) Our Beloved Summer

A nostalgic and feel-good series on the list of enemies to lovers K-dramas that made several fans swoon is Our Beloved Summer, starring Choi Woo-shik and Kim Da-mi. The series showcases the blossoming love between two classmates, the first and the last rank of a school, as they are asked to spend time with each other for a documentary film. While they are initially annoyed by their differences, they are naturally pulled together as time passes.

5) Cheese In The Trap

The last on the list of enemies-to-lovers of K-dramas is Cheese In The Trap, a 2016 series starring Kim Go-eun, Seo Kang-joon, and Lee Sung-kyung. The series showcases the budding love between two university students, a young girl from a poor family and a rich, handsome man. However, their male lead deals with psychopathic tendencies, and this, along with their societal differences makes it hard for them to connect effortlessly.

While the above-mentioned series are great examples of enemies-to-lovers K-dramas, there are undoubtedly an abundant amount of shows in the industry.