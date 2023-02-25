5 best enemies to lovers K-dramas - My Love From The Star, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, and more

Some of the most beloved tropes among fans, regardless of genre, are seen in enemies to lovers K-dramas, and to everyone's delight, there is quite a lengthy and diverse list of the same. While it's no secret that quite a lot of K-dramas reel in many fans with their intriguing and unique plots, it can be confidently said that they stand strong with their unbeatable influence with the masses.

The trope pops up in various genres, adding more complexity and flavor to the plot. The major reason behind its favoritism amongst fans is the angst that develops in the first half of the show, which is then slowly broken down as the two main characters start to fall in love with each other.

While the list is quite exhaustive, here are the five best enemies to lovers K-dramas of all time.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

From comedy to fantasy: 5 enemies to lovers K-dramas that you should add to your watchlist

1) My Love From The Star

The 2013 K-drama starring Kim Soo-hyun and Jun Ji-hyun revolves around a fantastical plot, where an alien has been stranded on Earth for a long time. He sustains his life for about 300 years as he awaits a meteor that will take him back home. But right when he's set for his return, he falls in love with an actress whose connection goes way back.

It earns a seat amongst enemies to lovers K-dramas since the two characters don't realize their history and develop a hateful relationship as next-door neighbors. However, the issues get resolved and love inevitably blooms between them.

2) Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

As a recent addition to the list of enemies to lovers K-dramas, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha brought many to tears with its touching plot. Starring Kim Seon-ho and Shin Min-a, the story portrays a dentist, played by the latter, who moves to a seaside village to start her own clinic, but the drastic difference from city life restricts her in many ways.

Naturally, she gets tangled in a lot of feuds with the most famous figure in the town, who's the opposite of her in every way. Regardless, the two find themselves gravitating towards each other, inevitably changing their initial course of decisions.

3) Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

The historical-fictional series, which has scarred many fans with its heartbreaking plot, also sits among the top enemies to lovers K-dramas. Starring IU and Lee Joon-gi, the story talks about a girl who accidentally travels a thousand years back in time and lives the life of an already existing person in the kingdom.

With close contact with all the princes, the Crown Prince, the King, and the Queen, she lives amongst the clueless royalty. While she gets along well with everyone in general, she sparks a complex relationship with one of the princes, who was titled as one of the ruthless kings in the future. As she tries to rewrite history, she also finds herself falling in love with him.

4) What's Wrong With Secretary Kim?

One of the most beloved K-dramas by fans also puts itself among the enemies to lovers K-dramas. Released in 2018, the show stars Park Seo-joon and Park Min-young, who play the roles of Lee Young-joon and Kim Mi-so, respectively.

Based on a webtoon, the story revolves around a boss and his employee, where the former tries to hunt down the latter when she resigns from the job.

Despite being in a professional relationship for over nine years, which was constructed of passive anger towards each other, the two find themselves suddenly falling in love with each other. As the narcissistic and arrogant boss comes together with the soft-spoken secretary, the dissolution of angst makes fans swoon.

5) Mr. Queen

Mr. Queen is another historical fiction that also sits as one among the many enemies to lovers K-dramas. The 2020 series, starring Shin Hye-sun and Kim Jung-hyun, is a comedic take on time travel where a chef accidentally switches his life with the Queen of the Joseon era.

Unaccustomed to both the period and to living in a woman's body, the series showcases the hilarious struggles of the character trying to live through each day as he tries to travel back.

Amongst the chaos, the chef also faces many clashes with the man the Queen is arranged to marry. While they start off with many clashes and hating each other's guts, a spark of love naturally sparks between them. Mr. Queen also breaks many gender stereotypes in that way.

As more and more exciting plotlines pile up in this genre, fans rush to watch the same and shower them with their support and love.

