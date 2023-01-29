Best of Kim Seon-ho: 5 of his must-watch performances

Theatre-kid Kim Seon-ho made his acting debut in the Korean entertainment industry in 2017 with the Namkoong Min starrer Good Manager. Despite featuring in a supporting role in the K-drama, the actor managed to create a lasting impression on the audience and fans of the show.

Kim Seon-ho earned his heartthrob status with his role in the K-drama Start-Up, and there has been no looking back for the actor ever since. His charming smile and cute dimples won the hearts of millions, and he is currently one of the most popular rom-com actors in South Korea who even swept all the major actor awards at the 2022 Asia Artist Awards.

Hong Du-sik, Han Ji-pyeong, and three other popular K-drama roles brought to life by Kim Seon-ho

1) Sun Sang-tae

Kim Seon-ho’s first major onscreen role was that of Sun Sang-tae in the legal drama Good Manager. Despite sharing the screen with big names such as Namgoong Min and Lee Jun-ho, Seon-ho managed to have quite an impact on the viewers of the show.

His character Sun Sang-tae, a shy and sentimental nerd who is considered a pushover, has a hard time standing up for himself. While the actor's comedic portrayal of the character had viewers going “aww” every time he appeared on screen, the character’s growth throughout the show was also a sight to see.

2) Gong Su-chang

Kim Seon-ho’s role as Gong Su-chang in the 2017 K-drama Two Cops earned him two MBC Awards for his outstanding performance. The popular series saw the actor play the role of a con-man whose soul enters the body of an upright detective and threatens to ruin his reputation.

This was Kim Seon-ho's first time playing a slightly antagonistic character with a dark past. Despite being popular for his soft boy charms, he managed to pull off being a sleazy con artist with ease.

3) Han Ji-pyeong

Netflix’s romantic K-drama Start-Up was one of the most popular shows of 2020. Kim Seon-ho played the role of Han Ji-pyeong in the drama, the first love of protagonist Dal-mi, whose only ambition is to become as famous as Steve Jobs in the tech world.

The actor's portrayal of Han Ji-pyeong, a kind and caring person, compelled viewers to root for the second lead rather than the main lead in the show. A "green flag" throughout the story, Ji-pyeong was refreshingly different from most second leads of K-dramas.

4) Hong Du-sik

The most well-known character played by Kim Seon-ho is that of Hong Du-sik from Hometown Cha Cha Cha. The 2021 K-drama catapulted him to stardom, putting him in the same league as rom-com veterans Park Seo-joon and Nam Joo-hyuk.

Hometown Cha Cha Cha's Du-sik is an errand boy who is a master of many trades and is the most sought-after as well as respected man in his village. Seon-ho’s witty and flirtatious Du-sik made him the perfect boyfriend material for viewers to root for.

5) Cha U-sik

Kim Seon-ho played the role of Cha U-sik in the second season of the showWelcome to Waikiki, a tragicomedy that chronicles humorous outcomes of unfortunate situations in the lives of its protagonists.

U-sik is a failed K-pop idol who still aspires to be a famous musician. He invests in his friend’s bathhouse and comes to live with him and a few other youngsters, and finds himself in the most bizarre situations. Misfortune seems to follow U-sik around, and Seon-ho’s perfect comic sense helped him do justice to the character.

After becoming embroiled in a relationship scandal and having gone through a hard time clearing his name, Kim Seon-ho will hit the silver-screen for the first time with his melodrama film The Childe, set to premiere in 2023. He is also set to star in another film titled Tyrant, along with Cha Seung-won, although no release date has been announced for the movie yet.

Poll : 0 votes