10 best anime set in rural Japan

Japan may be known for its bustling, neon-lit cities, but much of the country, as beautifully depicted in anime, still retains a peaceful, pastoral countryside. Many iconic anime set in rural Japan showcase these rural areas and the rich nature, culture, and characters that can be found there.

From the misty mountains of Princess Mononoke to the sleepy seaside town of Non Non Biyori, Japan’s idyllic countryside provides an enchanting backdrop for many unforgettable anime tales. The tranquility and connection to nature and tradition in these settings stand in stark contrast to fast-paced urban life.

Rural anime settings allow for a portrait of traditional Japanese life, folklore, unique dialects, and country cooking. The stories explore what happens when city folks try to adapt to provincial living or highlight coming-of-age tales shaped by these tighter-knit communities and the natural wonder around them.

10 must-watch anime set in rural Japan

1. Barakamon

Barakamon (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Barakamon follows professional calligrapher Seishuu Handa after he punches an elderly critic of his work. As a result, his father's friend and mentor sends him to the Goto Islands in rural Japan to cool off and reflect. After arriving on the island, loner Seishuu struggles at first to fit into this unfamiliar country life.

But the quirky villagers, slower pace, and gorgeous coastal scenery eventually make an impression on him. Seishuu forges bonds with precocious children like the mischievous Naru as he finds inspiration and broadens his calligraphy horizons through his rural adventures and friendships.

With the peculiarities of country life humorously contrasted against a city-dweller fish out of water, this anime set in rural Japan presents an island arc of growth, discovery, and charm.

2. Silver Spoon

Silver Spoon (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Both a slapstick and feel-good coming-of-age story, Silver Spoon follows Yugo Hachiken, who enrolls himself in an agricultural high school to take a break from the pressures of excelling academically in the city. However, Yugo has no experience with farming or animals.

His struggles adjusting to agricultural life and hilarious mishaps with pigs, horses, cows, and chickens provide a constant source of humor. Through his club activities, relationships with quirky classmates, and the guidance of friends like equestrian enthusiast Aki, Yugo discovers his passions and strengths.

He matures throughout the series, gaining confidence, life skills, and insight into food ethics through rural living. With beautiful pastoral scenery and some important messages about understanding the sources of one’s food, Silver Spoon provides a thoughtful glimpse into agrarian life in Japan.

3. Natsume's Book of Friends

Natsume's Book of Friends (Image via Brain's Base)

Serene countryside permeates the supernatural drama Natsume's Book of Friends. After being passed around from relative to relative for his ability to see spirits, Natsume moves to live with his kind distant relatives, the Fujiwaras, in a rural town.

Here Natsume discovers the “Book of Friends” left behind by his long-deceased grandmother Reiko, who could also see spirits. Realizing the significance of the book, Natsume takes on the moral responsibility to free the spirits his grandmother once captured.

With his cat-spirit bodyguard Madara, Natsume faces isolation and adventure, uncovering Reiko’s past and the meaning of friendship amid Japan’s mystical beauty. This anime set in rural Japan explores human and spirit connections, grounded in serene village life and touching supernatural tales.

4. Non Non Biyori

Non Non Biyori (Image via SILVER LINK.)

Candy-sweet comedy Non Non Biyori depicts the adventures of friends living in the dreamy countryside village of Asahigaoka, nestled amongst lush rice fields and epic mountain views.

Urban transplant Hotaru learns to embrace the slower pace and unique charm of rural life alongside her earnest friend Natsumi, precocious first-grader Renge, and her teenage sister Komari.

Their heartwarming escapades include stargazing, swimming in rivers, camping, and visiting the local candy store. Highlighting nostalgia-inducing memories formed in this picturesque gem of the Japanese countryside, Non Non Biyori paints an entrancing and cozy world you wish could come to life.

5. My Neighbor Totoro

My Neighbor Totoro (Image via Studio Ghibli)

The magical realism film My Neighbor Totoro by the renowned Studio Ghibli immerses viewers into 1950s rural Japan, inspired by the Sayama Hills area of Saitama Prefecture. Satsuki and Mei move to the countryside with their father to be closer to their hospitalized mother.

As the sisters familiarize themselves with their new pastoral home amidst bamboo thickets and rice fields, they discover the cuddly forest spirit Totoro. Totoro and his sidekicks, the Catbus and tiny soot gremlins, gradually introduce the girls to the wonders and mystic inhabitants of the forest.

Full of iconic moments like Totoro waiting with the girls at a misty night bus stop or sprouting towering trees from seeds, this anime set in rural Japan is a must-see exploration of childhood innocence and creativity nurtured by the mysteries of Japan’s forests and charming countryside.

6. Flying Witch

Flying Witch (Image via J.C. Staff)

Laidback supernatural slice-of-life Flying Witch follows Makoto, a rookie witch from Yokohama, after she moves to Aomori Prefecture to complete her magical training.

Makoto explores Aomori’s quaint towns, dramatic floral fields, and beaches while learning to balance her magical responsibilities with daily life. She brews simple potions and cooks up delicious rose-petal cherry pies or ginger candies, seamlessly blending magic with rural traditions.

The tranquil setting allows for discoveries like communing with mandrake root characters or shrinking down to explore the bustling ecology of grassy fields. Flying Witch whisks audiences away into Aomori’s bewitching landscapes.

7. Hanasaku Iroha

Hanasaku Iroha (Image via P.A. Works)

Bittersweet coming-of-age drama Hanasaku Iroha centers on 16-year-old Ohana Matsumae after her mother sends her to live with her disciplined yet caring grandmother at a countryside hot springs inn to learn independence.

Initially bombastic and lazy, Ohana clashes with staff and must learn their unique stories while training as a waitress assisting travelers visiting the lovely mountainside town. Through grueling dawn-to-dusk work schedules at the inn and befriending travelers, passionate Ohana gains direction and self-resilience.

Glowing sunrises over the open-air bath’s misty vistas paired with personal growth help Ohana come into her own in Hanasaku Iroha's therapeutic hot springs setting.

8. Laid-Back Camp

Laid-Back Camp (Image via C-Station)

For camping enthusiasts, Laid-Back Camp should be a top choice. High schooler Rin Shima goes solo winter camping, with chance encounters leading her to meet other girls who share her passion for outdoor adventure.

Besides diverse camping activities, Laid-Back Camp depicts various rural sites, such as Yamanashi Prefecture and breathtaking views of Mt. Fuji, allowing nature immersion.

As Rin makes new friends, she convinces them to join her camping trips. Watching the socially awkward Rin grow through the camping club while discovering Japan’s wilderness makes this show healing and rewarding.

9. Princess Mononoke

Princess Mononoke (Image via Studio Ghibli)

Another acclaimed Studio Ghibli film, Princess Mononoke depicts the epic conflict between forest gods and humans in a fictionalized rural medieval Japan.

When Prince Ashitaka tries to broker peace and understanding between both sides, he becomes entangled in the battle. With director Hayao Miyazaki’s signature style of dynamic action, morally ambiguous characters, and environmentalist tone, Princess Mononoke creates an enrapturing rural setting.

The industrial Iron Town’s expansion into the forest triggers the conflict, making the ecological message resonate through the beautiful forest landscapes.

10. Wolf Children

Wolf Children (Image via Studio Chizu)

This acclaimed anime film directed by Mamoru Hosoda centers on Hana, a woman who falls in love with a wolf man and has two children with shape-shifting abilities. After the wolf man suddenly dies, Hana moves to the rural mountains to raise her hybrid wolf-children in secluded nature.

As the children take different paths—one embracing their wolf nature and the other choosing humanity—Hana faces the formidable task of being a single parent. With poetic animation and relatable family bonds, Wolf Children is a unique coming-of-age film against a rural backdrop.

Conclusion

The laidback charm and picturesque landscapes of rural Japan provide the perfect setting for heartwarming tales.

Whether following a high school student’s self-discovery, a witch’s magical adventures, or family bonds being tested, these anime set in rural Japan employ peaceful pastoral visuals to emphasize themes of personal growth and community.

For anime fans looking to relax and restore their spirits, rural anime deliver rewarding entertainment.

