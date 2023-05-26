Silver Spoon anime: A hidden gem from Fullmetal Alchemist's creator Hiromu Arakawa (review)

Fans in search of a series that is realistic, heartwarming, and hilarious might want to check out the Silver Spoon anime (Gin no Saji), a coming-of-age story written and illustrated by Hiromu Arakawa, the creator of the acclaimed Fullmetal Alchemist series. Silver Spoon follows the life of Yuugo Hachiken, a high school student who enrolls in an agricultural school in Hokkaido, hoping to escape from the pressure of his strict family and urban life. However, he soon realizes that farming is not as easy as he thought, and he has to face many challenges and hardships along with his new friends and classmates.

Silver Spoon has sold over 17 million copies in Japan alone and has won several awards, including the 5th Manga Taisho in 2012, the 58th Shogakukan Manga Award in the shonen category, and the Japan Food Culture Contents Award, both in 2013. However, it has not received as much attention or popularity outside Japan, despite being licensed by Aniplex of America for streaming and home video distribution in North America. This is unfortunate because Silver Spoon anime is a hidden gem that deserves more appreciation and praise from anime fans.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions, and it will include some minor spoilers.

Delving into Silver Spoon anime: A realistic coming-of-age with wholesome humor

What is Silver Spoon anime about?

Silver Spoon anime follows the life of Yuugo Hachiken, a high school student who decides to enroll in Ezono Agricultural High in Hokkaido, hoping to escape from the pressure of his strict family and urban life. He has no interest or experience in agriculture, but he thinks that attending a boarding school in the countryside will be easier and less stressful than his previous school.

But he soon realizes that he has made a huge mistake, as he has to face many challenges and hardships that come with farming, such as waking up early, doing manual labor, taking care of animals, learning about crops and food production, and dealing with the harsh weather and environment. He also feels out of place among his classmates, who have grown up on farms and have clear goals and passions for their future careers in agriculture. Hachiken feels lost and directionless, as he does not know what he wants to do with his life after graduating.

However, as he spends more time at Ezono, he gradually adapts to his new surroundings and learns more about agriculture and its importance. He also makes new friends who support him and help him grow as a person. He develops a strong bond with Aki Mikage, a cheerful girl who loves horses and wants to inherit her family's farm. He also becomes attached to a piglet he names Pork Bowl, who becomes his first project in raising livestock.

Through his experiences at Ezono, Hachiken discovers new aspects of himself and his values. He also learns to appreciate the hard work and dedication of farmers who produce the food we eat every day. He begins to question his own assumptions and prejudices about agriculture and rural life. He also starts to think about his own dreams and aspirations and how he can pursue them.

Why should you watch Silver Spoon anime?

Animanga Banzai @AnimangaBanzai Anime Recommendation to Watch



Title: Gin no Saji (Silver Spoon

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Type: Series

Season(s): 2

Total episodes: 22 Anime Recommendation to WatchTitle: Gin no Saji (Silver SpoonGenre: Comedy, DramaType: SeriesSeason(s): 2Total episodes: 22 https://t.co/f7V7NOTa9r

Silver Spoon is not your typical anime. It does not have flashy action scenes, supernatural powers, or fanservice. Instead, it focuses on the realistic and often overlooked aspects of agriculture, such as animal husbandry, crop cultivation, food production, and environmental issues.

The anime does not shy away from showing the harsh realities of farming, such as the slaughtering of animals, the use of pesticides, and the economic difficulties faced by farmers. However, it also balances these with humor, warmth, and optimism, showing the beauty and joy of working with nature, animals, and people.

The series is also a heartwarming and hilarious comedy that will make you laugh out loud with its witty dialogue and hilarious situations. The anime has a colorful cast of characters who have distinct personalities and quirks. Hachiken is a relatable protagonist who struggles with his lack of direction and self-confidence. He often gets into trouble or misunderstands things due to his ignorance about farming.

However, he also has a good heart and a strong sense of justice. He tries his best to help his friends and improve himself. He also has a sarcastic sense of humor that often clashes with his classmates’ more straightforward or blunt attitudes.

biorjuros @BiordV3 Finished Silver Spoon (Gin no Saji) anime today, really good slice of life show with characters that feel real, only 24 episodes so I’d recommend it to anyone that needs something to watch, also the mangaka of it is Hiromu Arakawa, the same person who did Fullmetal Alchemist Finished Silver Spoon (Gin no Saji) anime today, really good slice of life show with characters that feel real, only 24 episodes so I’d recommend it to anyone that needs something to watch, also the mangaka of it is Hiromu Arakawa, the same person who did Fullmetal Alchemist https://t.co/cHEkJmFRZ0

Silver Spoon anime also explores the themes of finding one’s purpose in life, pursuing one’s dreams, and overcoming one’s fears and insecurities. Hachiken is inspired by his classmates, who have clear goals and passions for their future careers in agriculture. He envies them for having something they love and are good at.

However, he also learns from them and grows as a person. He develops his own interests and skills in various fields such as cheese making, pizza baking, horse riding, and math. He also learns to respect and appreciate the different values and perspectives of his friends and teachers. He realizes that there is no one right way to live one’s life and that everyone has their own struggles and challenges to overcome.

How can you watch Silver Spoon anime?

Silver Spoon anime has two seasons of 11 episodes each that aired in 2013 and 2014 on Fuji TV. It is based on a manga series that ran from 2011 to 2019 in Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine. The manga has been praised for its realistic depiction of agriculture and its humorous and heartfelt storytelling. A live-action film adaptation was also released in 2014 by Toho.

Fans interested in watching the series can find the hidden gem, Silver Spoon anime, on Funimation’s streaming platform. Fans can also read the manga online.

