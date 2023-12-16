10 best witch anime that you should watch

Anime featuring magical girls and powerful witches cast enchanting spells on viewers. Witch anime combines fantasy, magic, and coming-of-age stories to create binge-worthy tales. They feature outcasts unlocking their power, students mastering the arcane arts, and covens protecting the public from harm.

This list includes 10 of the most enchanting witch anime. From classics like Little Witch Academia to recent hits like The Witch's Diner, these shows feature sorcery, spirits, talking cats, and everything in between.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and is not ranked in any particular order.

Magical journeys: 10 must-watch witch anime

1) Little Witch Academia

Little Witch Academia (Image via Trigger)

Little Witch Academia follows Akko Kagari, an ordinary girl who enrolls in a school for young witches. Though Akko was not born with magic, she looks up to a witch named Shiny Chariot and hopes to someday be just like her idol. This uplifting anime features Akko learning magic with the support of her friends Sucy and Lotte.

This delightful witch academy anime spans two seasons. It is filled with creative spells, magical creatures like fairies and dragons, and important lessons about friendship. Akko is an extremely likable main character who brings infectious optimism and energy to her magical studies.

2) The Ancient Magus' Bride

The Ancient Magus' Bride (Image via Wit Studio)

The Ancient Magus' Bride is a dark fantasy witch anime based on the manga series of the same name. It follows Chise Hatori, a teenager who auctioned herself off to slavery and was purchased by an inhuman mage named Elias. Though the premise sounds grim, this is ultimately a moving story about healing deep emotional wounds.

The quiet and vulnerable Chise begins learning magic from Elias, developing skills with spells, potions, and more. A ragtag cast of mystical creatures, including fairies, ghosts, sorcerers, dragons, and a neighborhood witch Alice, enters their lives. With Alice and Elias' help, Chise begins to find the will to live and control her unpredictable powers fueled by pain.

3) Flying Witch

Flying Witch (Image via J.C.Staff)

Flying Witch follows Makoto Kowata, a kindhearted witch-in-training who moves to Aomori to live with some distant relatives while she works on her magic skills. Makoto loves flying around on her broomstick, but her spells don't always go as planned.

The title has very little action or drama, focusing instead on Makoto's day-to-day adventures. Makoto harvests herbs for potions, celebrates magical holidays, and tries to better understand her developing powers with her black cat familiar. This cheerful and calming witch anime is an ideal choice for those looking for a pleasant and mellow viewing experience.

4) Witch Craft Works

Witch Craft Works (Image via J.C.Staff)

Fans of witch anime seeking more intense action should check out Witch Craft Works. This fantasy series features Honoka Takamiya, an ordinary teenage boy who discovers that Ayaka Kagari, the most popular girl at his school, is a super-powerful fire witch. She saves Honoka from harm, revealing that witch-hunters are out to kill him. It turns out Honoka has magical power within him as well, which could catastrophically awaken.

Ayaka appoints herself as Honoka’s bodyguard, using her flame magic to protect him from threats. They work together, along with other witches, to deal with the witch-hunters targeting them. The animation impresses with detailed battles between gifted spellcasters.

5) Yamada-Kun and the Seven Witches

Yamada-Kun and the Seven Witches (Image via Liden Films)

Delinquent high school student Ryu Yamada wishes his fellow students took school more seriously – and accidentally discovers witchcraft on campus. Yamada-Kun and the Seven Witches begins when Ryu accidentally swaps bodies with honor student Urara Shiraishi after tumbling down a staircase.

He learns Urara is one of seven witches with magical powers at their school, and each witch can use their abilities after kissing someone. Ryu ends up partnering up with each eclectic witch in turn, using their powers to help other students and try to improve school life. This reverse harem witch anime is packed with lots of comedy.

6) Soul Eater

Soul Eater (Image via Bones)

Shonen witch anime Soul Eater focuses on teams of students at the Death Weapon Meister Academy. Each two-person team consists of a Weapon (who can transform into a tool like a scythe) and a Meister who wields the Weapon in battles. These partnerships require deep trust and synchronization to succeed

Protagonist Maka Albarn is a highly skilled scythe Meister who partners with her living Weapon, the sarcastic Soul Eater. Along with their friends Black Star and Tsubaki, these students complete dangerous tasks, fighting corrupted beings that threaten global peace. The students strive to defeat malevolent witches and warlocks who spread chaos and destruction in the world by harvesting innocent souls.

7) Witch Hunter Robin

Witch Hunter Robin (Image via Sunrise)

Set in contemporary Japan, Witch Hunter Robin revolves around powerful firestarter Robin Sena. She joins a secret government agency of licensed witch hunters, monitoring magic users who abuse their powers or threaten society. Each hunter has special magical talents, with Robin’s pyrokinetic skills proving uniquely potent.

This slower-paced witch anime has a brooding, mysterious atmosphere as Robin's team tracks down rogue witches who won't register with the agency. Darker and more subtle than most shows in this genre, Witch Hunter Robin weaves an ominous tale of rival witch factions facing off while questioning the morality of their gifts.

8) Kiki's Delivery Service

Kiki's Delivery Service (Image via Studio Ghibli)

Beloved Studio Ghibli film Kiki's Delivery Service follows the young witch Kiki after she leaves home to complete her witch training. She chooses to run a parcel delivery service out of her new hometown Koriko. While flying around town on her broomstick with her sarcastic black cat Jiji, 13-year-old Kiki interacts with locals while keeping up with deliveries.

This coming-of-age story has little action, instead focusing on Kiki overcoming her insecurities and navigating life independently in a new place while staying true to herself. The witch anime film explores themes of self-belief and the importance of asking for help when one needs it most.

9) Is This A Zombie?

Is This A Zombie? (Image via Studio Deen)

Ordinary high schooler Ayumu gets murdered by a serial killer and is resurrected as a zombie by the necromancer Eucliwood Hellscythe. He accidentally steals the magical powers of a witch named Haruna, gaining the ability to transform into a powerful fighter dressed like a magical girl.

Ayumu ends up battling monsters threatening the city while trying to figure out his own magical skills and undead existence. This parody witch anime pokes fun at genre tropes while telling an increasingly absurd (and very funny) story of misfit monsters, vampire ninjas, demon mecha, and more.

10) Ojamajo Doremi

Ojamajo Doremi (Image via Toei Animation)

Magical girl anime Ojamajo Doremi follows young Doremi after she discovers that the witch owner of a magical shop has turned into a frog. Feeling responsible, Doremi agrees to become an apprentice witch under the frog witch's guidance so she can one day turn her back into a human. Doremi is joined by friends Hazuki and Aiko as they all try to master becoming witches.

This lighthearted witch anime aimed at young girls has four seasons, showing the girls progressing in their witch training. They learn broom-riding spells, make potions, and care for their witch-familiar pets while navigating humorous misadventures and dealing with curses and magical mishaps. With a sweet message about friendship and dedication, Ojamajo Doremi is a cute witch series for viewers of all ages.

Conclusion

In conclusion, witch anime captivate viewers with stories of magic that intertwine with relatable themes such as pursuing one's passions, embracing outcasts, and overcoming trauma. From whimsical fantasy realms to tales grounded in modern life, these shows use magic as a metaphor for character growth.