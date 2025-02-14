7 new movies to stream this week on Netflix, Prime Video and more

In the last few years, popular streaming platforms have started to offer more new movies than before. This is to ensure that their movie collection never feels tired or lacking for cinephiles who have a habit of binging on several movies every week. The best thing is that Netflix, Prime Video and other streaming platforms always tend to include a variety of genres so as to appeal to people with different tastes.

This week, subscribers will find that their feed will reflect many new movies that catch their attention. Movie lovers will be able to choose between brand-new titles and movies that have had only theatrical releases so far. But with the considerable influx of new options every week, it may not be as simple to figure out the best ones worth watching.

This list shortlists some of the best new movies releasing this week that promise exciting narratives that will keep viewers glued to their screens.

Broken Rage, The Gorge and five other engaging new movies that are available for streaming this week

1) Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy: Peacock (February 13)

This new movie will showcase a new chapter in Bridget's life (Image via Peacock)

This new movie will appeal to fans of the Bridget Jones film series. Directed by Michael Morris, it stars Renée Zellweger, who reprises her role as the trouble magnet Bridget. Based on Helen Fielding's book, it follows Bridget as she adjusts to her life as a widow and single mother. Of course, as per usual, her love life is one of the main aspects of the narrative.

In this new movie, she finds herself falling for a much younger man which leads to several complications. But knowing Bridget, she will surely find a way to make things work, in the end.

Cinephiles who are fond of light-hearted movies will enjoy this light-hearted movie that explores family and romance. In addition to Zellweger, this new movie also stars big names such as Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Chiwetel Ejiofor and more.

Where to watch: Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is now available for streaming on Peacock.

2) Sly Lives! (aka The Burden of Black Genius): Hulu and Disney+ (February 13)

Sly Lives! celebrates Sly Stone's musical genius (Image via Hulu)

This new movie is perfect for music lovers as it chronicles the journey of one of the most influential funk bands of all time. Directed by Questlove, this music documentary provides insight into the rise and fall of Sly and the Family Stone. Formed back in 1966, the band is known for pioneering the "psychedelic soul" sound.

While it is true that there are other well-made music documentaries that capture Sly Stone's musical journey, Sly Lives! manages to do something that none of them have been able to do which is to celebrate his musical genius and also realistically portray his failings. This allows viewers to music lovers to relate more deeply to the narrative.

It is also interesting the way this new movie explores the expectations that the music industry, and the fans, have of Black musicians.

Where to watch: Sly Lives! can be streamed on Hulu and Disney+.

3) Broken Rage: Prime Video (February 13)

Broken Rage boasts an imaginative style of storytelling (Image via Amazon Studios)

This new movie stars Takeshi Kitano in the lead, who is also the director. Alongside Kitano, this Japanese movie also stars Nao Omori, Tadanobu Asano, Shidō Nakamura, Hakuryu and others. The most interesting thing about this movie is the distinctive style of storytelling.

The narrative has two different parts. In the first part, viewers are introduced to an aging hitman who is an expert at taking out targets with great precision. However, his own freedom comes at the cost of a taxing ultimatum. This part has all the clever twists and turns befitting an intriguing thriller. In the second part, the same story is told but the treatment is fused with a healthy dose of humor.

The thrill of watching two different versions of a story that are similar and yet amusingly different is one of the main reasons to stream this new movie.

Where to watch: Broken Rage has been available for streaming on Prime Video.

4) La Dolce Villa: Netflix (February 13)

This new movie will appeal to fans of romantic comedies (Image via Netflix)

Given that Valentine's Day falls on this week, it is not surprising that this list contains one rom-com that will appeal to romantics. Directed by Mark Waters, it stars Scott Foley as Eric, a successful businessman who travels to Italy to dissuade his daughter from buying a crumbling Tuscan villa.

His daughter, Olivia, portrayed by Maia Reficco is certain that she is making the right decision and decides to go ahead with the plan. This means that Eric has to stay back longer than planned but it isn't all bad because he gets to interact with Violante Placido's Francesca, the charismatic mayor.

This new movie is perfect for a Valentine's Day movie marathon because it promises endearing characters, stunning locations and witty dialogue that will make viewers smile.

Where to watch: La Dolce Villa is now available for streaming on Netflix.

5) Flight Risk: Apple TV+ and Prime Video (February 13)

Flight Risk features plenty of adrenaline pumping action scenes (Image via Official Website)

This new movie starring Mark Wahlberg was released in the theatres only last month and it is already making its way to streaming platforms. Directed by Mel Gibson, it is centered around Madolyn Harris, a Deputy U.S. Marshal portrayed by Michelle Dockery. She has been tasked to escort an informant who has agreed to share incriminating evidence against the powerful Moretti crime family.

Because he is hiding out in Alaska, she hires a small private airplane to take them to Anchorage from where they will transfer to New York City. However, things get complicated when she realizes that the pilot, Daryl Booth (Wahlberg), is not who he says he is.

The narrative is pretty much straightforward but the artistic cinematography and powerful performances by the lead cast makes this new movie worth the watch.

Where to watch: Flight Risk can be streamed on Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

6) The Gorge: Apple TV+ (February 14)

This Apple TV+ movie combines action, romance and mystery (Image via Apple TV+)

This new movie has been getting a lot of buzz due to its unconventional premise. Directed by Scott Derrickson, it stars Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy in the lead. Teller plays an elite American sniper named Levi and Taylor-Joy dons the role of Drasa, another sniper who works for Russia. Both of them have been assigned to guard either side of a deep gorge.

They are not allowed to communicate with each other, but they end up breaking the rules and building a connection even though they are stationed far apart. But things take a dark turn when the unnatural creatures start to emerge from the gorge.

Movie lovers who cannot get enough of suspenseful character-driven narratives will find plenty to love in this new movie that promises clever twists and turns that they won't see coming.

Where to watch: The Gorge is now available for streaming on Apple TV+.

7) Waitress: The Musical: Max (February 14)

Fans of Sara Bareilles wouldn't want to miss out on this one (Image via Bleecker Street Media)

Based on Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson's 2015 musical, this new movie is both heartwarming and memorable. It stars Bareilles, Charity Angél Dawson, Caitlin Houlahan, Drew Gehling, and many more. The film was produced in 2021 when the musical was performed live at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre in New York City.

The narrative is centered around Jenna Hunterson, a talented baker and waitress who is stuck in an unhappy marriage with an abusive husband. When she becomes pregnant, things become even more complicated. Her friends encourage her to take part in a pie baking contest and she starts to see the opportunity as the only way out of her miserable life.

There is no doubt that this new movie thrives on touching songs but in addition to that, it also offers lively characters and important messages that elevate the viewing experience.

Where to watch: Waitress: The Musical can be streamed on Max.

Cinephiles who are looking for well-made new movies to stream this week should check out the engaging titles on this list that are sure to win them over.

