5 best romantic movies to watch for Valentine’s Day 2025 on Netflix

With Valentine’s Day approaching, viewers can catch up on some romantic movies that celebrate passion and love in all its forms.

Netflix has a plethora of movies to choose from across different genres. Whether one plans to watch it alone or intends to do so with a special someone this Valentine's Day, here are five romantic movies that cover various aspects of love.

From LGBTQ+ and forbidden love, to romance between elderly people and those with an age gap, the below list of films spans diverse forms of love that one can watch this Friday, February 14.

Our Souls at Night, Carol, and other romantic movies to watch this Valentine's Day

1) Alex Strangelove

Still from the movie (Image via Netflix)

Starring Daniel Doheny and Antonio Marziale, and directed by Craig Johnson, this romantic comedy is all about the often confusing excitement of new love. The movie revolves around Alex (Doheny), who is dating his best friend, Claire.

However, things take a turn when he meets the openly gay and vivacious Elliot (Marziale) and begins to question his sexual orientation after feeling an attraction towards him.

2) Lady Chatterley’s Lover

Still from the movie (Image via Netflix)

Directed by Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre and based on the famous novel by D.H. Lawrence, this modern reboot stars Emma Corrin and Jack O’Connell, and offers a passionate look at love. The film centers around Lady Chatterley (Corrin), who falls out of love with her husband.

When a handsome gamekeeper arrives on her estate, the two begin a torrid and passionate affair that might be doomed. The film also explores themes of class and bias.

3) Our Souls at Night

Still from the movie (Image via Netflix)

Starring Robert Redford and Jane Fonda, this romantic drama movie brings together two veteran actors to share the screen one more time as they bring forth a nuanced look on love and growing old. Directed by Ritesh Batra, the movie is based on a novel by Kent Haruf.

The critically acclaimed movie is about a widow and a widower, who have always lived next door and start to build a platonic bond to alleviate their loneliness. However, their relationship soon turns into something more beautiful. The film has themes of grief and loss and is for those who want a nuanced romantic movie this Valentine’s Day.

4) Carol

Still from the movie (Image via Netflix)

Directed by Todd Haynes, this historical romance drama is based on a novel by Patricia Highsmith, and stars Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, and others. The film is set in 1950s New York City and explores a forbidden affair between two women.

While Blanchett stars as a sophisticated upper-class woman amidst a divorce, Mara plays an aspiring photographer. The acclaimed movie scored multiple Oscar nominations and is a great pick for those who want to enjoy LGBTQ+ portrayal this Valentine’s Day.

5) The Perfect Find

Still from the movie (Image via Netflix)

Starring Keith Powers and Gabrielle Union, this romantic comedy directed by Numa Perrier and based on a book by Tia Williams, can be a good rom-com to watch this Valentine's Day. The movie tackles love with an age difference.

It is about a 40-year-old woman, Jenna (Union), who shifts to New York after a cruel break-up and decides to make a comeback in the world of journalism. But things get twisted when she falls for a younger man Eric (Powers), who can break her comeback dreams as he is her boss’s son.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and choose a movie of their liking to watch this Valentine's Day.

