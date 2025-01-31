7 romance movies to watch if you liked Mr. Malcolm's List

Mr. Malcolm's List is a historical drama film starring Freida Pinto and Sope Dirisu. It is based on a novel written by Suzanne Allain. The story, set in the 1800s, is about a girl exacting revenge on a suitor who sets a list of requirements. The plot twists and turns as her friend joins the mix to help her get revenge. She gradually understands that he is not as bad as her friend makes him out to be.

The film, directed by Emma Holly Jones, was released internationally in 2022 under the banner of Universal Studios. The film was shortlisted for four awards, winning 2, including a World Soundtrack Award.

Emma, Little Women, Jane Eyre, and more romantic movies to watch in the same vein as Mr. Malcolm's List

1) Emma (2020)

Anya-Taylor Joy in a still from Emma (Image via Prime Video)

Emma is a period drama based on Jane Austen's novel, which was written in 1815. Starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Johnny Flinn in leading roles, the movie also features other actors such as Callum Turner, Mia Goth, and Miranda Hart. The story follows Emma, played by Anya, as she amusingly disrupts the relationships of those closest to her.

Released in February 2020, Emma received two nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards. Similarly to Mr. Malcolm's List, Emma has all the ingredients of a fun historical drama.

Where to watch: Prime Video

2) Jane Eyre (2011)

A still of Edward Rochester practicing his combat skills in Jane Eyre (Image via Prime Video)

Jane Eyre is inspired by the historical novel written in 1847 by Charlotte Bronte. It was distributed in America under Universal Studios, and according to The Numbers, it grossed $33 million in box office earnings worldwide. The film centers around Jane, played by Mia Wasikowska, and Edward Rochester, played by Micheal Fassbender.

Jane, who suffers from a disturbing childhood, meets a wealthy man, and they go on a tumultuous journey together to find their way back to each other. For those who are enamored by Mr. Malcolm's List, this is a similar classic set in the Romantic ages and is highly recommended.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Netflix

3) Austenland (2013)

Jane posing for a picture in Austenland (Image via Prime Video)

Austenland is a modern-day drama based on a book by Shannon Hale that was published in 2007. In the movie, like the book, a woman obsessed with the story of Pride and Prejudice travels to Austenland, a resort in England. In the resort, the guests are assigned names and roles according to the price they have paid for their tickets. The protagonist, Jane (Keri Russell), opts for the copper package, which is the cheapest.

Austenland is a memorable portrayal of somebody who is obsessed with the Romantic era and the extent to which they will go to recreate it and live in it. Jane's primary fascination is with Colin Firth as Mr. Darcy. This is a relatable watch for somebody wanting to jump timelines after watching Mr. Malcolm's List.

Where to watch: Apple TV, Prime Video, Netflix

4) The Personal History of David Copperfield (2019)

Old London as depicted in The Personal History of David Copperfield (Image via Prime Video)

This 2019 historical drama stars actors like Dev Patel, Hugh Laurie, and Tilda Swinton, among others. The Personal History of David Copperfield is based on the Charles Dickens classic novel from 1850. David, played by Dev Patel, is born in poor conditions but is very ambitious and saves quotes from noteworthy people. He grows up moving from one place to another.

Eventually, he writes a novel about his tumultuous life and finds somebody to settle down with. While this movie is not a romantic drama, its historical depiction will surely satiate the void left behind by Mr. Malcolm's List.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Netflix

5) Little Women (2019)

Florence Pugh in Little Women (Image via Prime Video)

Little Women is a coming-of-age historical period drama film starring Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, and Florence Pugh in lead roles. Released in 2019, Little Women follows the lives of three sisters who are in different parts of the world. Jo is a writer in New York, whereas Amy is a painter in Paris.

The film did well at the Academy Awards after its release, winning an Oscar for Best Achievement in Costume Design. The historical aspect of this movie will appeal to fans who love Mr. Malcolm's List.

Where to watch: Apple TV, Prime Video, Netflix

6) Pride and Prejudice (2005)

Keira Knightley as Elizabeth in Pride and Prejudice (Image via Prime Video)

Pride and Prejudice is based on Jane Austen's novel, which inspired countless other movies after this one. It was released in America on November 11, 2025. It stars Keira Knightley as the protagonist, fresh off of her Pirates of the Caribbean role. Rooted in rural England, the story follows Elizabeth and Jane, who look for suitors in Longburn.

After many twists in the story, highlighting Elizabeth's eccentric and bold nature, she finally lands on somebody well-suited to her. Similar to Mr. Malcolm's List, Pride and Prejudice is a must-watch for romantic era aficionados.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV

7) Love and Friendship (2016)

Love and Friendship tells the story of a mother and daughter looking for suitable partners (Image via Apple TV)

Another film inspired by Jane Austen's novel, Lady Susan, written in 1794, this movie revolved around a widowed mother and daughter. Their focus is on securing wealthy husbands. The movie, released via Amazon Studios in North America in 2016, collected almost $24 million worldwide, according to The Numbers.

Starring Kate Beckinsale, Xavier Samuel, and Emma Greenwell in lead roles, Love and Friendship is a memorable watch for anybody who enjoyed Mr. Malcolm's List. The themes of courtship through requirements and the historical setting are what give it the same appeal.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV

Apart from these titles, some more movies similar to Mr. Malcolm's List are Sense and Sensibility, Bridgerton, North and South, and Persuasion.

