7 movies to watch if you liked Prime Video's Unstoppable

Unstoppable is a biographical recounting of the wrestler Anthony Robles, who was born without a right leg. Despite the obstacles in his life, he became a Division I Wrestling champion. The movie was released on January 16, 2025 on Amazon Prime Video.

It stars Jharrel Jerome, Bobby Cannavale, and Jennifer Lopez, among others. Directed by William Goldenberg, and produced by Ben Affleck and Anthony Robles himself, it has also received numerous awards since its release.

It won seven awards, including the Black Reel Award and the Student Choice Award in Philadelphia. The film focuses on Anthony discovering his passion for wrestling and securing a scholarship. His personal struggles with his disability and family are also portrayed in the film.

Speaking to Deadline, he highlighted:

"You can’t let your challenge become an excuse. You’ve got to say, ‘Okay, this is what I can do. This is what I’m blessed with. These are my opportunities. And you move forward.’"

Rudy, Coach Carter, Invincible, and more inspirational movies similar to Unstoppable

1) The Blindside (2009) - Netflix, Apple TV

A still from The Blindside. (Image from Apple TV+)

The Blindside is another realistic sports drama biography, based on Micheal Oher, the NFL football offensive lineman. After suffering from a poverty-stricken childhood, 'Big Mike' has a dark future ahead of him. His athleticism earns him a place in the college football team, and with the help of the Tuohys, he accomplishes his dream.

Released in 2009, and starring Sandra Bullock, Tim McGraw, and Quinton Aaron, The Blindside, like The Unstoppable is an inspirational recounting. Sandra Bullock won an Academy Award for her role as the leading actress in the movie.

2) Soul Surfer (2011) - Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV

A still from Soul Surfer. (Image via Apple TV+)

This movie is based on the 2004 memoir Soul Surfer: A True Story of Faith, Family and Fighting to Get Back on the Board by Bethany Hamilton. It explores the story of Bethany who suffered a shark attack before she could participate in a surfing competition. As a result, she lost her arm. Despite this loss, she managed to get back into competitive surfing.

The film won two awards and 12 nominations including the Satellite Awards and MovieGuide Awards. Fans of Unstoppable will find this one to be a memorable watch.

3) Fighting With My Family (2019) - Prime Video, Netflix

A still from Fighting With My Family. (Image via Prime Video)

Directed by Stephen Merchant and produced by Dwayne Johnson, Fighting With My Family is a realistic recounting. It is based on a 2012 documentary by Max Fischer portraying the rise of English wrestler Paige to the WWE. It was released on February 14, 2019, and starred Florence Pugh, Lena Headey, and Nick Frost.

Dwayne Johnson also makes a cameo, along with supporting roles from Vince Vaugn and Jack Lowden. Similar to Unstoppable, this movie shows Paige going through obstacles, only to eventually claim her place and win.

4) Rudy (1993) - Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV

Talking to the players in Rudy. (Image via Apple TV)

Rudy is another inspirational recounting of the life of Daniel Ruettiger, an American college football player for Notre Dame, who is also a motivational speaker. It features Sean Astin as the titular Rudy, alongside Ned Beatty and Charles Dutton. The film also includes cameos by Jon Favreau and Vince Vaughn.

Rudy is a boy in Chicago with a dream to play football for Notre Dame, which is his family's favorite team. It won two awards after its release in 1993. Written by Angelo Pizzo and released under TriStar Pictures, Unstoppable fans are sure to love it.

5) Invincible (2006) - Prime Video, Apple TV

Greg Kinnear in Invincible. (Image via Apple TV)

Invincible is a biographical sports drama based on the story of Vince Papale, played by Mark Wahlberg. The movie was released in August 2006, under Walt Disney Productions and Mayhem Pictures. Starring Greg Kinnear and Elizabeth Banks, the movie revolves around a man's journey to play for The Eagles.

Although the movie did not receive any awards, it was nominated for the ESPY Awards for Best Sports Movie. This is a great addition to your sports drama collection.

6) Coach Carter (2005) - Prime Video, Apple TV

Samuel Jackson in Coach Carter. (Image via Prime Video)

Based on the true story of coach Ken Carter, Coach Carter is another biographical sports drama led by Samuel Jackson, and released in 2005. This was also an acting debut for Channing Tatum, who plays the role of Jason Lyle. The film won three awards, including an Image Award to Jackson for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture.

Ken Carter is appointed as the coach for The Oilers, his alma mater basketball team. Through a series of rigorous training and several fall-outs, he brings the team to the top ranks.

Eventually, some students fail their academics, violating their contract with Carter and he locks down the gym. They return, however, and make him proud. If you have watched Unstoppable recently, you will love this movie.

7) The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) - Apple TV

Will Smith with his son in the Pursuit of Happyness. (Image via Apple TV)

The Pursuit of Happyness is not a biography or a sports drama. However, it is an inspirational film starring Will Smith and his son Jaden Smith playing the role of father and son. In the movie, Chris Gardner is a salesman selling bone-density scanners, with a dwindling financial condition. Eventually he, along with his five-year-old son, are homeless and have to struggle to make ends meet.

Released in 2006 under Columbia Pictures, this movie won 12 awards, including a nomination for the Academy Awards for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role. The essence of Unstoppable is perfectly captured in this movie.

Apart from this list, some honorable mentions are Million Dollar Baby, Warrior, and Green Mile, which are similar to Unstoppable, imparting a dose of inspiration.

