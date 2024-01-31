All Ben Affleck and Matt Damon movies from worst to best: IMDB rating 

In Hollywood, actors often collaborate to showcase their talent and friendship, much like the series of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon movies. The partnership between Ben Affleck and Matt Damon is highly regarded in the film industry. The duo are best friends who were both born in Boston.

According to Time Magazine, they've made nine films together so far. Each has played a part in their journey, ranging from the hit Good Will Hunting and leading to a wide range of projects that have added to the movie scene.

As fans watch the Ben Affleck and Matt Damon movies, they see funny adventures and deep character exploration. Their skills and teamwork's lasting influence on modern film have demonstrably grown.

Ranking Ben Affleck and Matt Damon movies from worst to best as per IMDB ratings

1) Jay and Silent Bob Reboot (2019) - IMDb rating: 6.4

Affleck and Damon's comeback to their classic roles brought some laughs but didn't quite reach the same level as other Ben Affleck and Matt Damon movies. Ben Affleck and Matt Damon pop in for a quick cameo, playing their old roles, to stop a Hollywood reboot of their classic film.

2) Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (2001) - IMDb rating: 6.8

A still from Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (Image via IMDb)

This meta-comedy had lots of inside jokes and famous appearances. It is about the duo and their hilarious attempts to wreck a movie based on their lives. Ben Affleck and Matt Damon play their characters from the View Askewniverse.

3) School Ties (1992) - IMDb rating: 6.9

Their first collaboration dealt with serious issues but didn't get as much recognition as their later work. The story concerns a Jewish student dealing with discrimination at a prep school. Matt Damon is one of the main characters, and Ben Affleck has a smaller part.

4) Chasing Amy (1997) - IMDb rating: 7.2

Chasing Amy is a cult classic (Image via IMDb)

This movie is a cult classic that explores complex relationships as a comic book artist falls for a lesbian woman. Kevin Smith directs this film that explores themes of sexuality and identity, giving an unfiltered take on love and friendship.

5) Dogma (1999) - IMDb rating: 7.3

This religious satire had two fallen angels find a way to take advantage of a rule in Catholic teachings. Ben Affleck stars as one of the angels, and Matt Damon plays the other. Kevin Smith directed this Ben Affleck and Matt Damon movie.

It caused some controversy with its irreverent approach to Catholicism. But it also had some clever jokes and unforgettable performances from Affleck and Damon.

6) Air (2023) - IMDb rating: 7.4

Damon in a still from Air (Image via IMDb, trailer thumbnail)

Air has been their last collaboration so far, exploring Michael Jordan's deal with Nike. This film was the first one from their production company, Artists Equity. This project delved into the space where sports and business meet. It also showed how Damon and Affleck's filmmaking style keeps evolving.

7) The Last Duel (2021) - IMDb rating: 7.5

This Ben Affleck and Matt Damon movie explored the themes of honor and betrayal. This historical drama was critically acclaimed and directed by Ridley Scott. Both Affleck and Damon portrayed their acting skills in this film that dealt with the power and justice system in medieval France.

8) Field of Dreams (1989) - IMDb rating: 7.5

Affleck and Damon appeared as uncredited background actors (Image via IMDb)

This film marked their debut in Hollywood, and they began their journey in the industry. This story was about baseball and redemption, where both Affleck and Matt Damon showed up as credited extras.

9) Good Will Hunting (1997) - IMDb rating: 8.3

This was the first Ben Affleck and Matt Damon movie to win Oscars and be praised for its story and acting. This Ben Affleck and Matt Damon movie follows Will Hunting, a troubled but brilliant janitor with a mathematical mind.

When a professor discovers Will, he confronts his past and embraces his potential. Matt Damon stars as Will Hunting, and Ben Affleck co-wrote the script and played Will's best friend, Chuckie Sullivan.

Final thoughts

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's collaboration is proof of their friendship and artistic connection. Ben Affleck and Matt Damon movies have grabbed people's attention all over the world. Their upcoming project for Netflix, Animals, is expected to be another addition to the body of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon movies.