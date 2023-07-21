 7 best Matt Damon films to watch ahead of Oppenheimer 

Matt Damon is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors of our time, known for his versatility, depth, and ability to bring characters to life on the big screen. With his impressive filmography spanning several decades, Damon has showcased his acting prowess in a wide range of genres, from drama to action, and even comedy.

As audiences eagerly anticipate his upcoming film Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, it's an excellent opportunity to revisit some of Damon's best performances.

7 Matt Damon's finest films that you shouldn't miss before watching Oppenheimer

1) Good Will Hunting

Good Will Hunting marked Matt Damon's breakthrough in Hollywood, establishing him as a formidable talent both in front of and behind the camera. The film's exploration of identity, relationships, and the power of education has made it a timeless classic that continues to resonate with audiences today.

Co-written by Damon and his close friend Ben Affleck, the film tells the story of a brilliant but troubled young janitor named Will Hunting, played by Damon. His compelling portrayal earned him an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, and the film itself received widespread critical acclaim.

Damon's performance, as Will Hunting, captures the character's raw vulnerability and innate genius with impeccable authenticity. His on-screen chemistry with Robin Williams, who plays his therapist Sean Maguire, adds another layer of depth to the film. The scenes where Damon and Williams engage in intense and emotional dialogues are particularly memorable and emotionally resonant.

Good Will Hunting not only showcased Matt Damon's acting prowess but also established him as a respected screenwriter, setting the stage for his remarkable career in the years to come.

2) The Bourne Identity

In the action thriller The Bourne Identity, Matt Damon took on the role of Jason Bourne, a man suffering from amnesia who discovers he has incredible combat and survival skills. Damon's intense performance, combined with the gripping storyline, thrilling action sequences, and intricate plot twists, turned this film into a highly successful franchise.

Damon's portrayal of Bourne, a man on a mission to discover his true identity while navigating though espionage and betrayal, showcases his ability to bring a complex character to life. Bourne is a character that audiences can empathize with thanks to Damon's physicality and emotional depth in the part.

The success of The Bourne Identity spawned multiple sequels, solidifying Damon's status as an action star. Still, it was his commitment to portraying Bourne's internal struggles and moral dilemmas that made this film a standout in the spy thriller genre.

3) The Departed

Directed by Martin Scorsese, The Departed boasts an ensemble cast that includes Matt Damon, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jack Nicholson, and Mark Wahlberg.

In this gritty crime drama set in Boston, Damon plays Colin Sullivan, a corrupt cop who has infiltrated the Massachusetts State Police. Damon's nuanced performance as a character torn between loyalties and his relentless pursuit of self-preservation earned him critical acclaim and added to the film's success.

The film's parallel storytelling between Damon's character and DiCaprio's character, Billy Costigan Jr., creates a tense and suspenseful atmosphere throughout.

Damon's portrayal of Sullivan's internal struggle to maintain his dual identity while avoiding detection is captivating. As the plot unfolds, his character becomes increasingly entangled in a web of lies and deception, leading to a riveting climax.

The Departed is a prime example of Matt Damon's ability to compete with other A-list actors in an intense and complex narrative. His chemistry with Leonardo DiCaprio and the rest of the cast further elevates the film's quality, making it a must-watch in Damon's filmography.

4) The Martian

Based on Andy Weir's novel, The Martian showcases Matt Damon's ability to carry a film largely on his own. Damon portrays Mark Watney, an astronaut stranded on Mars who must rely on his resourcefulness and determination to survive.

Damon's charismatic performance and the film's blend of suspense, humor, and scientific accuracy captivated audiences worldwide, earning Damon a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor.

Mark Watney is portrayed as a tough and witty character. Despite being stranded and facing insurmountable odds, the character's indomitable spirit and ingenuity keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Damon's ability to balance the emotional weight of isolation with moments of levity adds depth to the character, making him relatable and endearing.

The Martian is a testament to Damon's ability to carry a film with his compelling presence, as he effectively anchors the narrative in a captivating and engaging way. Ridley Scott's direction and the film's stunning visuals further enhance Damon's performance, making it a must-see film in his repertoire.

5) The Talented Mr Ripley

In this psychological thriller directed by Anthony Minghella, Matt Damon portrays the complex and enigmatic character of Tom Ripley. The film explores themes of identity, jealousy, and the lengths people will go to attain their desires.

Adapted from Patricia Highsmith's novel, the film follows Ripley's transformation from an insecure young man into a manipulative and dangerous imposter. Damon's ability to bring depth to this morally ambiguous character is exceptional, earning him critical acclaim and demonstrating his range as an actor.

The Talented Mr. Ripley presents a morally complex and morally ambiguous character study that allows Damon to showcase his acting prowess. As Tom Ripley, Damon flawlessly portrays a character whose layers of deception and desire for acceptance drive him to commit acts of manipulation and deceit.

Damon's ability to navigate the subtleties of Ripley's conflicting emotions and intentions ensures that the character remains captivating and compelling throughout the film.

6) Elysium

Directed by Neill Blomkamp, Elysium presents a dystopian future where society is divided into two distinct classes. Matt Damon plays Max Da Costa, a former criminal who becomes humanity's only hope for equality. Damon's performance combines vulnerability, strength, and determination, elevating the film's social commentary and action-packed narrative.

In Elysium, Damon's portrayal of Max Da Costa is grounded and relatable, making him a compelling protagonist to root for. As he fights against the oppressive system, Damon showcases the character's humanity, making him more than just an action hero. Max's journey of self-discovery and his desire to find hope in a seemingly hopeless world resonate with audiences on an emotional level.

Damon's outstanding performance complements the movie's visual spectacle and social reflection on wealth inequity and the human cost of technological innovation. Elysium may not have achieved the same level of commercial success as some of Damon's other works, but his performance is undeniably one of the film's strengths.

7) Downsizing

In the science fiction black comedy Downsizing, directed by Alexander Payne, Matt Damon plays Paul Safranek, a man who decides to undergo a process that shrinks him to five inches tall. As he adjusts to his new life, he encounters unexpected adventures and self-discovery.

Downsizing is an unconventional film that explores environmentalism, existentialism, and the quest for meaning in life. Damon's performance shines through the film's satirical lens, highlighting his ability to balance humor and drama seamlessly.

As Paul Safranek, Damon effectively portrays a character who embarks on a journey of self-discovery after making a life-altering decision. His ability to capture the nuances of Paul's emotional journey, from excitement to disillusionment, adds depth to the film's themes.

Despite receiving mixed reviews, Damon's commitment to the role and his ability to infuse humor into poignant moments make it an intriguing watch for those interested in seeing the actor explore a less conventional storyline.

Matt Damon's filmography is a testament to his incredible talent and versatility as an actor. Damon has consistently delivered captivating performances that have garnered critical acclaim and captivated audiences worldwide.

Whether you're a long-time fan of Matt Damon or new to his work, these seven films provide a fantastic opportunity to witness his exceptional acting skills.

So, grab some popcorn, sit back, and enjoy these cinematic gems before immersing yourself in Oppenheimer, where we can undoubtedly expect yet another remarkable performance from this talented actor.